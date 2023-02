The Ireland U20s, sponsored by PwC, have completed their preparation for Friday’s showdown against France at a sold-out Musgrave Park.

Richie Murphy‘s side opened their U20 Six Nations campaign with a bonus point win away in Wales last weekend and return to Cork tomorrow night, with over 8,000 supporters set to cheer the team on.

The Ireland squad came through their Captain’s Run at Musgrave Park this morning – check out the best action shots below.