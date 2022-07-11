Ireland Captain’s Run Ahead Of Māori All Blacks Showdown In Wellington

Hot on the heals of Saturday’s memorable win over the All Blacks in Dunedin, Ireland’s attention turns to Tuesday’s Tour match against the Māori All Blacks at Sky Stadium in Wellington (Kick-off 7.05pm NZ time/8.05am Irish time).

Andy Farrell has announced his Match Day Squad for the second midweek match, with Keith Earls named to captain Ireland for the first time.

The squad completed their Captain’s Run at Sky Stadium on Monday morning – check out the best action shots below.