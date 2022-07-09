Two-Try Ireland Take Series To Wellington Decider

Ireland pulled off a historic result to tie up their Test series against New Zealand at one-all. Two tries from Andrew Porter and captain Jonathan Sexton’s 13-point kicking haul earned them a 23-12 win in Dunedin .

There were outstanding performances all over the pitch from Andy Farrell’s men, as they piled pressure on the All Blacks who suffered two yellow cards and a red during the first half.

Take a look at the best action shots and the post-match celebrations: