Flying Start Helps Ireland U-20s Sign Off On Winning Note

Scoring their first try after just 86 seconds, the Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) had too much firepower for a resilient Scotland side in their final game of the U-20 Six Nations Summer Series.

Centre Daniel Hawkshaw got Ireland off to a flying start and they went on to outscore the Scots by seven tries to three, with Scott Wilson, Aitzol King, Sam Prendergast, Fionn Gibbons, Diarmuid Mangan and replacement Shay McCarthy also crossing.

There were three more Ireland U-20 debutants involved in today’s 41-24 win – Ballina out-half Harry West and replacement front rowers Joseph Mawhinney and Dominic Rhys Hey.

With twelve of the squad in Italy eligible for next year, head coach Richie Murphy has been able to blood a number of players who could form the nucleus of the 2023 team.