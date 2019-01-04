Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

Ireland Under-20s Triumph In Treviso Heat With Seven-Try Haul
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Ireland Under-20s Triumph In Treviso Heat With Seven-Try Haul
1 hour ago
Report

Ireland Under-20s Triumph In Treviso Heat With Seven-Try Haul

The Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) finished off the U-20 Six Nations Summer Series with back-to-back wins, beating Scotland 41-24…
5 hours ago
Live Matches

U20 Summer Series: Ireland v Scotland Match Centre

IRFU
22 hours ago
Preview

Under-20 Summer Series: Ireland Under-20s v Scotland Under-20s

The Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) bring the curtain down on their Grand Slam-winning season with an U-20 Six Nations…
Under-20 Summer Series: Ireland Under-20s v Scotland Under-20s
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live #FutureIsGreen

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics