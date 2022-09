The Emerging Ireland squad assembled for a three-day camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre ahead of their departure for South Africa.

Simon Easterby‘s squad came together in Dublin last Friday to kick-start preparations for the upcoming Toyota Challenge, which will see Emerging Ireland go head-to-head with Windhoek Draught Griquas, Airlink Pumas and Toyota Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Check out the best action shots from the weekend’s camp below.