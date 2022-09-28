Emerging Ireland Squad Get Down To Business In Bloemfontein

The Emerging Ireland squad completed their first pitch session at Greys College in Bloemfontein on Wednesday afternoon, as preparations continue for the opening game of the Toyota Challenge series against the Windhoek Draught Griquas on Friday (Kick-off 12.45pm Irish time).

Simon Easterby‘s young side touched down in South Africa on Monday evening after completing a three-day camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre over the weekend, and it was all systems go earlier today as they got to work at their Bloemfontein base.

Easterby will name his Match Day 23 for Friday’s first outing of the Tour on Thursday afternoon.

You can watch the Toyota Challenge live on IrishRugby.ie.