Fast-Starting Old Belvedere Win Dublin Derby Against Suttonians

A four-try first half salvo steered Old Belvedere to a 24-7 bonus point win over Suttonians, with Johnny Garth’s side now top of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division .

Impressive young backs Katie Whelan, Éadaoin Murtagh, Aoife Dalton and Dannah O’Brien shared out the tries as Belvedere secured their bonus point before half-time at Ollie Campbell Park.

Suttonians got off the mark with a Shannon Touhey score, but despite the best efforts of Mary Healy and captain Catherine Martin, they were unable to reel in the hosts.

The next full round of fixtures is on Saturday week (October 8). Before then, Cooke and Sutts will meet at Shaw’s Bridge next Friday (kick-off 8pm) with both teams aiming for their first win of the campaign.