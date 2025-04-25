Captain’s Run At Hive Stadium As Ireland Prepare For Final Round Of Championship

One last run out, one last Captain’s Run ahead of the final round of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations Championship as Ireland take on Scotland at Hive Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon, kick off 2:30pm.

The Build Up

Ireland sit third in the table thanks to wins against Italy and Wales. A win of any kind will seal that spot but Ireland are aiming to end the tournament with a strong performance to take into the Summer and the preparations for the Rugby World Cup – Aoife Dalton on Ireland’s ambitions.

Team News

Scott Bemand has included two uncapped players in the matchday 23 with Aoife Corey set to win her first cap at fullback and Jane Clohessy inlcuded in the replacements – team in full here.

Watch/Listen/Live Updates

The match is live on Virgin Media One and on RTE Radio Saturday Sport and we’ll have live updates in our match centre.