We’re Not Looking At The Past, We’re A Different Team – Aoife Dalton

Looking to the past is not in the lexicon for this Ireland team says centre Aoife Dalton as they prepare for the final round of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations and an away trip to Scotland.

“We’ve a completely new coaching team now and we’ve had quite a big turnaround in terms of players but definitely, there are girls there from that time.

“We could have said the same about going over to Parma or going to Wales, we lost all of those games two years ago. Just trying to focus on ourselves and where we are now and how we can build on performances each week.

“We’ve earned the right to go over there and not be afraid to say that we want to win and we want to put big scores up against teams.

“I think we can go over there with confidence. We’ve had two wins out of four now and have put in some good performances.

“At the same time, two years ago we lost over there and with the nature of it being the last game, they are at home, they’ve one win, so they’ll come out all guns blazing at the start and we have to be ready for that.

“I think we’re really excited. We’ve targeted all the away games. Over the last five years, we’ve probably had a pretty bad away record so we want to try and rewrite that narrative and hopefully get a win at the weekend.”