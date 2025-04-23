Ireland Training Ahead Of Final Round As Fan Vote Opens

The Ireland squad were back on the training pitch at the IRFU High Performance Centre today as they prepare for the final round of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations Championship.

Ireland face Scotland at Hive Stadium on Saturday afternoon (kick off 14:30), where a win would confirm them in third place in the tournament. The Ireland team will be announced at 2pm on Thursday.

Voting is now open for the Team of the Tournament and fans can have their say in the online vote here.

Once again for 2025, the four players receiving the highest number of votes for the Team of the Championship will also form the shortlist for the Guinness Player of the Championship – a coveted individual prize decided by a further public vote.

Voting for the Team of the Championship closes this Sunday 27th April, so be sure to get your picks in before then!

Once the team is confirmed, the Guinness Player of the Championship vote will go live on Monday 28th April, with a maximum of one nominee allowed per nation.