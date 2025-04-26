Ireland Lose To Scotland In Tight Final Round

Amee-Leigh Costigan had put Ireland into an early lead, but Scotland went in 12-7 up at half-time as Lana Skeldon and Emma Orr grabbed tries.

Linda Djougang was able to level matters early in the second half, but Rachel McLachlan’s try restored Scotland’s lead.

Emily Lane got Ireland back on terms to set up a grandstand finish, which ended with McGhie going over in the corner to rapturous scenes.

Ireland enjoyed the stronger start to the game, setting up camp in the Scotland 22 as they probed for an opening. It eventually came from turnover ball, Molly Scuffil-McCabe taking advantage of the unstructured defence to streak clear before feeding Costigan for the try. Dannah O’Brien slotted the conversion from out wide to make it 7-0 after 10 minutes.

The visitors then suffered a blow with Dorothy Wall helped off after she suffered a non-contact injury midway through the half.

Having been under the cosh for much of the game, Scotland took advantage of their first period of sustained territory, with Skeldon the beneficiary from an unstoppable rolling maul. Helen Nelson was just off-target with the conversion.

That try seemed to spark Ireland back into life, and they threatened a number of times, firstly from a searing Aoife Dalton break through the midfield, which eventually came to nothing as a grubber through went dead.

Still, they were in the ascendancy and could have moved further clear only for Djougang to be held up over the line twice in the space of three minutes before half-time.

Instead, it was Scotland who went in ahead at the break against the run of play. Sarah Bonar shot up in her 22 for a crucial interception and then realising that she could not finish off the score herself, the lock booted the ball through. Ireland did well to get back but when O’Brien failed to find touch from her clearing kick, Scotland took advantage with Orr scything her way through. Nelson converted this time and Scotland led 12-7 at the break.

The turning point in the game came 10 minutes into the second half. Djougang finally got over and got the ball down on her third incursion into the in-goal area.

And to make matters worse for Scotland, Rhona Lloyd was sent to the sin-bin for a head-on-head tackle on Costigan in the build-up. O’Brien missed the conversion leaving the scores level.

The momentum appeared to be with Ireland but Scotland fought back and scored a brilliant third try. After a long period of pressure, it was Chloe Rollie’s offload out of the tackle that put McLachlan over in the left corner. Nelson converted to make it 19-12 on the hour.

Ireland through everything at Scotland in a bid to get back into it, and after a couple of scrum penalties, they were stopped just short of the line, with Nelson sin-binned for killing the ball.

With the player advantage, Ireland took their chance, Lane slipping through a gap to dive over. O’Brien converted to make it 19-19 with seven minutes remaining.

Just as Ireland looked set to pull off a comeback victory, it was Scotland who got their hands back on the ball and after an attacking lineout five metres out, they switched possession to the left where McGhie sprinted over to seal the win.