Bemand Names Ireland Team To Face Scotland In Edinburgh

Head Coach Scott Bemand has named his Ireland Match Day Squad, sponsored by Aon, for Saturday’s final Guinness Women’s Six Nations clash against Scotland in Edinburgh (Kick-off 2.30pm).

Following last weekend’s win over Wales in Newport, Ireland travel to the Hive Stadium in Round 5 aiming to finish the Championship strongly with their third away victory of the campaign.

Bemand has included two uncapped players in his Match Day Squad for Saturday, as Munster’s Aoife Corey and Jane Clohessy are in line for their Ireland debuts.

Corey is named to start at full-back having been called into the squad on the back of impressive performances for the Clovers in the Celtic Challenge, while second row Clohessy – the daughter of former Ireland international Peter – also earns her opportunity in green as she’s named among the replacements.

Corey starts in a back three alongside Amee-Leigh Costigan and Vicky Elmes Kinlan, who is set for her first Guinness Women’s Six Nations start having come off the bench in the last two outings against England and Wales.

It is an unchanged midfield pairing for Round 5 as Enya Breen and Aoife Dalton continue at inside and outside centre respectively, while Dannah O’Brien and Molly Scuffil-McCabe are retained in the half-backs.

In the pack, Niamh O’Dowd returns to fitness to start in the front row alongside Neve Jones and Linda Djougang, while Ruth Campbell and Fiona Tuite are in the engine room, allowing Dorothy Wall to shift to blindside flanker in a back row alongside captain McMahon and number eight Brittany Hogan.

On the bench, Cliodhna Moloney, Sadhbh McGrath, Christy Haney, the uncapped Clohessy and Claire Boles provide the forward reinforcements, with backs Emily Lane, Eve Higgins and Stacey Flood completing Ireland’s 23.

In squad news, Aoife Wafer was ruled out of selection this week due to a knee injury picked up during last weekend’s win at Rodney Parade.

Saturday’s match is live on Virgin Media One.

Ireland:

15. Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)*

14. Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)(3)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(22)

12. Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(28)

11. Amee-Leigh Costigan Railway Union RFC/Munster)(17)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(23)

9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster)(21)

1. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(14)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)(34)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(45)

4. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(6)

5. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(14)

6. Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs/Munster)(36)

7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(33)(captain)

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(31)

Replacements:

16. Cliodhna Moloney (Exeter Chiefs)(42)

17. Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster)(14)

18. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(23)

19. Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)*

20. Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)(4)

21. Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)(14)

22. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)(25)

23. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)(18).