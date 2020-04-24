Back In Time: Railway Secure First All-Ireland League Title
This weekend should be the culmination of a season of work in the Women’s Energia All-Ireland League. Based on the standings in the league when it was called to a halt it is likely that we could have seen a replay of last season’s final when Railway Union secured an historic first title against serial finalists and regular winners UL Bohemian.
This Saturday we will replay the game in the full, on irishrugby.ie and on our youtube and facebook channels, as part of our regular #EnergiaAIL Rewind but for now here’s a look at some of the photos from the day.