Back In Time: Ireland Secure Thrilling Victory Over Black Ferns

August 5th, 2014 proved to be one of the most historic days in Irish Rugby. For the first time ever an Ireland team beat New Zealand, and in doing so set the 2014 Rugby World Cup alight.

Ireland had beaten USA in their opening Pool game and went into the game as definite underdogs to the pre-tournament favourites, but Irish eyes were smiling at the final whistle.

Tries in each half from Heather O’Brien and Alison Miller with the conversions and a penalty from the boot of Niamh Briggs saw the girls in green achieve an historic win over the four-time World Cup winners who were unbeaten in 20 games.

IRELAND WOMEN: Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemians/Munster); Ashleigh Baxter (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster), Lynne Cantwell (Richmond/Exile), Grace Davitt (Cooke/Ulster), Alison Miller (Portlaoise/Connacht); Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Tania Rosser (Blackrock/Leinster); Fiona Coghlan (UL Bohemians/Leinster) (capt), Gillian Bourke (UL Bohemians/Munster), Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Sophie Spence (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Marie Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary’s College/Leinster), Claire Molloy (Bristol/Connacht), Heather O’Brien (Highfield/Munster).

Replacements: Sharon Lynch (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Fiona Hayes (UL Bohemians/Munster), Laura Guest (Highfield/Munster), Siobhan Fleming (Tralee/Munster), Larissa Muldoon (Bristol/Exile), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Vikki McGinn (Blackrock/Leinster).