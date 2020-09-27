All Eyes On Italian Job For Ireland Women

The Ireland squad were back on the training paddock at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Saturday as they build towards next month’s Women’s Six Nations fixtures against Italy and France.

Having assembled for a number of one-day camps in recent weeks, Adam Griggs‘ extended group of 35 players ramped up the intensity this weekend with the first of their two-day get-togethers in Dublin, as the countdown to the visit of Italy to Energia Park on Sunday 25th October (Kick-off 1pm) continues.

You can read all the latest from Head Coach Griggs here, while below we take a look through some of the best action shots from Saturday’s session.