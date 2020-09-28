Ireland Women Complete Two-Day Camp At IRFU HPC

With just four weeks to go until Ireland resume their Women’s Six Nations campaign, Adam Griggs ‘ squad completed their first two-day camp of the international window at the IRFU High Performance Centre over the weekend.

Ireland stepped up their preparations for the back-to-back Championship fixtures against Italy and France with an extended squad get-together in Dublin, with the first of a series of two-day camps serving as an important building block ahead of a busy Autumn schedule.

