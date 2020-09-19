Rob Kearney – Ireland’s Most Decorated Rugby Player

Today marked the end of the 2019/2020 season for Leinster but it also marked the final involvement for province and country of Ireland’s most decorated rugby player – Rob Kearney.

His list of achievements for Leinster and Ireland is unmatched and includes two Grand Slams in four Six Nations titles, four European titles, six Pro14 medals and a Challenge Cup. Throw in a European Player of the Year award in 2012 and two Lions tours and you have a career worthy of the history books.

Take a look back at just some of his great days for Leinster and Ireland.