Byrne Has Biggest Say As MU Barnhall Make History As Fraser McMullen Cup Champions

Neil Byrne’s 18-point haul helped the MU Barnhall Under-20s to their first ever Fraser McMullen Cup title win, as they overcame UCD 23-19 to go from beaten finalists to champions in the space of a year.

FRASER MCMULLEN ALL-IRELAND UNDER-20 MEN’S CUP FINAL:

Saturday, April 11 –

MU BARNHALL 23 UCD 19, Merrion Road, Wanderers FC

Scorers: MU Barnhall: Tries: Eoin O’Doherty, Neil Byrne; Cons: Neil Byrne 2; Pens: Neil Byrne 3

UCD: Tries: Ríain Coogan, Penalty try, Josh Powell; Cons: Conor Moloney, Pen try con

HT: MU Barnhall 13 UCD 7

Fraser McMullen Cup Final Photo Gallery

Coached by Tom McKeown and captained by Alex Crowley, MU Barnhall emerged as this year’s All-Ireland Under-20 champions, gaining some revenge for their home defeat to UCD in the recent JP Fanagan Premier 1 decider.

Eoin O’Doherty’s 34th-minute try off a maul, coupled with eight points from full-back Byrne’s reliable right boot, gave MU Barnhall a 13-7 lead at the end of a hotly-contested first half.

In sunny but windy conditions, UCD had ended the opening quarter with a 7-3 advantage, on the back of Ríain Coogan rumbling over from close range. They edged back in front with a strong start to the final 40 minutes.

However, College’s 51st-minute penalty try was swiftly cancelled by Byrne’s brilliant surge to the try-line. Despite Josh Powell crossing to close the gap to 20-19, Byrne split the posts in the 70th minute with what proved to be the match-winning penalty.

There were joyous scenes at the finish for MU Barnhall, twelve months on from their devastating late loss to Clontarf. It is another big achievement for the Leixlip-based club, whose senior Men’s team swept to Division 2A glory recently, along with the Women’s side’s promotion to the Energia All-Ireland League.

UCD returned to Merrion Road, the scene of their 2024 predecessors’ Fraser McMullen Cup success against Lansdowne. Barnhall included eleven members of the squad that lost out to Clontarf last April.

One of those players, Byrne, injected some early pace into the game with a quick tap. Both defences were well organised, with UCD gaining good ground thanks to captain James Sherwin’s turnover penalty before their lineout let them down.

College centre Andrew Cosgrave made an important tap tackle on Dylan Bruton, who threatened from a kick over the top. However, a strong Shane Davitt carry and Luke Fogarty’s clever snipe paved the way for Byrne to kick Barnhall in front after 11 minutes.

UCD wasted little time in responding, as Powell and Brian Walsh both got over the gainline following a scrum inside Barnhall’s 22. Cathal Kirby was held up, and although Barnhall’s maul defence also kept them out, there was no stopping prop Coogan in the 16th minute.

The tighthead was well supported by fellow front rower Matthew Furlong, as he drove over the try-line amid a series of close-in carries. Conor Moloney’s conversion opened up a 7-3 advantage for the students, who had ended Clontarf’s title defence last week at the semi-final stage.

Play was then confined to in and around halfway, with Barnhall’s share of possession increasing. Using a scrum penalty advantage, Dan Norval charged through into the UCD 22. Byrne took the points on offer in the 28th minute, making it a one-point game.

McKeown’s side quickly got back on the front foot thanks to a forceful carry from Crowley, followed by a penalty for offside. Their scrum gained momentum for another penalty, and O’Doherty broke off the resulting lineout drive to crash over in the left corner past Conor Gibbs.

An excellent conversion from Byrne gave the young Blue Bulls a further boost. Their maul defence stood up to a late bout from UCD, who also had Pat Wood leading a dangerous attack on the left wing until Ethan Fennell swept in to win a turnover penalty.

Nonetheless, UCD got on top at the start of the second period, their forwards making ground with their carries and full-back Brian O’Flaherty being tackled just short. Ben Gorman pinched a Barnhall lineout to keep Jay Barron’s outfit in opposition territory.

Two maul penalties in quick succession, the first from the edge of Barnhall’s 22 and the second right on the try-line, saw UCD rewarded with their penalty try, taking a 14-13 lead. The wind caught a Sherwin kick after the restart, though, and Barnhall suddenly had the platform to launch a response.

Their forwards made some inroads before Fogarty fed Byrne, just inside UCD’s 22, and he had the power and pace to get past two defenders and charge over to the right of the posts. The try scorer’s well-struck conversion opened up a six-point margin.

Entering the final quarter, Barnhall got ther upper hand at a scrum, giving Byrne a long-range penalty opportunity which he pushed away to the right. He also misjudged the angle for a clearance kick, as the wind took it out of play and gave UCD a launchpad from a nicely-positioned scrum.

They needed no second invitation as Cosgrave crashed the ball up through the middle, before a slick exchange between Furlong and Walsh set up Sherwin and replacement Seán Heneghan to get the ball wide for Powell to finish off in the left corner.

The difficult conversion proved just beyond Moloney, his effort falling away to the right, but Barnhall now led by just a single point in what was turning into a grandstand finish.

A wicked bounce from a wind-backed Fogarty box kick pinned UCD back, and the Kildare outfit forced a central penalty which Byrne crucially slotted through the uprights with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Byrne tried his luck with a 74th-minute penalty from just inside Barnhall’s half, following some more good scrummaging from their front row. He had the distance but not the accuracy, leaving just four points in it.

Colm Kenny raised UCD’s hopes with a smart break, combining with Moloney but the replacement’s attempted offload went to ground. A terrific run out wide by lock Frazer McKenna got them even closer, only for his offload back inside to be snapped up by Barnhall out-half Jack Campion.

There was late drama when Brian O’Flaherty flew over in the right corner but had his try ruled out for a forward pass from Kenny. Even though UCD still had a last-gasp penalty, Fennell stole the lineout and O’Doherty retrieved the bouncing ball to confirm a famous victory for Barnhall.

TIME LINE: 11 minutes – MU Barnhall penalty: Neil Byrne – 3-0; 16 mins – UCD try: Ríain Coogan – 3-5; conversion: Conor Moloney – 3-7; 28 mins – MU Barnhall penalty: Neil Byrne – 6-7; 34 mins – MU Barnhall try: Eoin O’Doherty – 11-7; conversion: Neil Byrne – 13-7; Half-time – MU Barnhall 13 UCD 7; 51 mins – UCD try: Penalty try & conversion – 13-14; 53 mins – MU Barnhall try: Neil Byrne – 18-14; conversion: Neil Byrne – 20-14; 63 mins – MU Barnhall penalty: missed by Neil Byrne – 20-14; 65 mins – UCD try: Josh Powell – 20-19; conversion: missed by Conor Moloney – 20-19; 70 mins – MU Barnhall penalty: Neil Byrne – 23-19; 74 mins – MU Barnhall penalty: missed by Neil Byrne – 23-19; Full-time – MU Barnhall 23 UCD 19

MU BARNHALL: Neil Byrne; Dylan Bruton, Alex Crowley (capt), Dan Norval, Ivor Fenton; Jack Campion, Luke Fogarty; Conan Gartland, Eoin O’Doherty, Jack O’Connor, Finn Leach, Rob Niland, Shane Davitt, Ethan Fennell, Sam Mills.

Replacements: Stephen Bayley, Seán Hopkins, Padraic Cullen, John R Walsh, Alex Carter, David Moore, Dan Ring, Cian Behal.

UCD: Brian O’Flaherty; Conor Gibbs, Andrew Cosgrave, Josh Powell, Pat Wood; Conor Moloney, James Sherwin (capt); Cathal Kirby, Matthew Furlong, Ríain Coogan, Frazer McKenna, Alex Muir, Ben Gorman, Sam Corrigan, Brian Walsh.

Replacements: Marcus Cullen, Seán Heneghan, James Boyle, Joe Elliot, Mikey Murphy, Louis Moran, Ben Conry, Colm Kenny.

Referee: Seán Kearns (IRFU)

2025/26 FRASER MCMULLEN CUP RESULTS:

QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday, March 28 –

GARRYOWEN 15 CLONTARF 19, Dooradoyle

Sunday, March 29 –

MU BARNHALL 40 SHANNON 12, Parsonstown

UCC 21 LANSDOWNE 19, the Mardyke

UCD v NENAGH ORMOND, UCD Bowl (Match conceded by Nenagh Ormond due to injuries)

Fraser McMullen Cup’s Final Four To Serve Up Easter Sunday Feast

SEMI-FINALS

Sunday, April 5 –

UCC 6 MU BARNHALL 27, the Mardyke

UCD 24 CLONTARF 21, UCD Bowl

MU Barnhall And UCD To Face Off In Fraser McMullen Cup Final

FINAL:

Saturday, April 11 –

MU BARNHALL 23 UCD 19, Merrion Road, Wanderers FC