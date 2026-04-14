Dexcom Stadium Ready To Host Thrilling Women’s Six Nations Double Header

It promises to be a historic occasion for Irish Rugby at Dexcom Stadium this Saturday as Galway hosts Women’s Six Nations rugby for the very first time.

Scott Bemand‘s Ireland are back on home soil to face Italy in their second match of the 2026 Guinness Women’s Six Nations, with Connacht Rugby’s newly-redeveloped home providing a fitting stage for the Round 2 showdown (Kick-off 5.40pm and live on Virgin Media One/BBC iPlayer).

Ireland Women last played in Galway back in 2006, when they defeated Canada 15-8, and ticket sales for the first Championship match out West have already passed the 7,000 mark.

Before that, the Ireland U21s – coached by Niamh Briggs – get their U21 Women’s Six Nations Series underway against Italy as part of a thrilling double-header at Dexcom Stadium (Kick-off 2.20pm and live on Six Nations U20s YouTube channel/IrishRugby+).

The next generation of Ireland stars, including captain Lucia Linn, Chisom Ugwueru and Ailish Quinn, will kick off the day against their Italian counterparts and all tickets provide entry to both matches.

Bemand will name his Ireland team to face Italy on Thursday at 12pm, while the Ireland U21s Match Day Squad will be unveiled by Head Coach Briggs on Wednesday at 3pm.