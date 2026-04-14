MU Barnhall Win First Fraser McMullen Cup Title

There was huge joy for MU Barnhall at the weekend as their U20 side sealed a first ever Fraser McMullen Cup with a hard fought victory over UCD at Merrion Road.

Emulating the success of their Senior team, who clinched promotion to Division 1B of the Energia All-Ireland League recently,the U20s overturned their recent loss to UCD in the JP Fanagan Premier 1 final to seal the title.

A penalty from Neil Byrne gave MU Barnhall the first score of the game and it was Byrne who stepped up with the final score to seal a famous 23-19 victory adding a try, two conversions and another penalty along the way.

MU BARNHALL 23 UCD 19, Merrion Road, Wanderers FC

Scorers: MU Barnhall: Tries: Eoin O’Doherty, Neil Byrne; Cons: Neil Byrne 2; Pens: Neil Byrne 3

UCD: Tries: Ríain Coogan, Penalty try, Josh Powell; Cons: Conor Moloney, Pen try con

HT: MU Barnhall 13 UCD 7