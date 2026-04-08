MU Barnhall And UCD To Face Off In Fraser McMullen Cup Final

The rivalry between MU Barnhall and UCD will take on an extra edge this Saturday when the teams contest the Fraser McMullen Cup final at Wanderers FC’s Merrion Road ground (kick-off 2.30pm).

It was advantage UCD when they faced MU Barnhall in last month’s JP Fanagan Premier 1 final at Parsonstown. They turned the tables on the home side to win 23-17, thanks to two closing penalties from Conor Moloney.

Coached by Tom McKeown, it was bitter disappointment for Barnhall after winning 11 of their 13 matches to set up a historic final on home soil. Now they are aiming to avenge that defeat to the students, and win the Fraser McMullen Cup for the first time.

The Fraser McMullen Cup competition is played annually between the top-ranked Under-20 Men’s teams, with the winners lifting the prestigious trophy as All-Ireland U-20 champions. Clontarf’s title defence was ended by UCD at the semi-final stage last Sunday.

Barnhall have a number of players with experience of last April’s Fraser McMullen Cup final, which was the first in the Leixlip-based club’s history. Two Adam Gray tries, and 10 points from Neil Byrne’s boot, were not enough in a late 23-20 loss to ‘Tarf.

This is the fifth year in a row that the McMullen Cup decider is an all-Leinster affair. UCD’s most recent wins in the competition were in 2012 and 2024, and Jay Barron’s current charges will hope it is a good omen that Merrion Road is where the club last lifted the trophy two years ago.

Handed a walkover win in the opening round due to Nenagh Ormond’s injuries, UCD overcame Clontarf 24-21 in a titanic semi-final tussle at the Bowl. Barron’s well-drilled outfit came from two converted scores down to emerge as worthy winners in the end.

Clontarf full-back Shaun O’Reilly wormed his way past three tackles for an impressive opening try. Off their strong set-piece platform, the visitors pushed on to lead 14-0 when a neat lineout move fed Alex Tilly to crash over in the right corner, with Niall Cox converting crisply again.

UCD were unable to capitalise on penalties, including two at scrum time, and had their progress halted by forward passes. That was until a Clontarf attack broke down, and Andrew Cosgrave swiftly put them in prime lineout position courtesy of a 50:22 kick.

Armed with a penalty advantage, College vice-captain James Sherwin picked his moment to plunge over from the back of a close-in ruck. His half-back partner Moloney’s conversion from out wide closed the gap to 14-7.

The teams turned around level at half-time, with another fine strike from Moloney topping off Josh Powell’s well-taken effort in the left corner, which was set up by a quick Matthew Furlong pass.

Hooker Furlong increased his influence inside the opening minutes of the second half. He finished off a cracking break, out on the right wing, for a 19-14 scoreline. The subsequent loss of flanker Cillian McCann to the sin bin hurt ‘Tarf, leading to UCD’s crucial fourth try.

Furlong was lurking out on the right wing again, and was picked out by deft handling from Moloney and Conor Gibbs to widen the margin to 10 points. The title holders still had 26 minutes to erase that deficit, and it was O’Reilly that provided the spark.

The full-back’s defence-slashing break from inside his own half should have teed up a try, but Cosgrave came to the students’ rescue when bringing down Tilly just short. The fight for possession at the breakdown intensified during the closing stages.

UCD’s defence was at its disruptive best late on, claiming turnovers and stealing lineouts, and replacement Josh Montgomery’s tackle-breaking run-in, during the final play, came just too late for Ian Smith’s ‘Tarf team.

Meanwhile, MU Barnhall’s path to their second successive McMullen Cup final appearance has seen them beat Munster opposition in the form of Shannon (40-12) and UCC (27-6). They proved too strong for the Cork students at the Mardyke last Sunday, scoring four tries in the process.

UCC out-half Deccie Fitzgerald started and finished the first half’s scoring with a couple of penalties, but in between Barnhall’s attack had gained momentum. The young Blues took a 15-6 advantage into the closing 40 minutes.

Replying to Fitzgerald’s second-minute place-kick, Barnhall’s lineout misfired within striking range but UCC were unable to clear their lines. Conan Gartland was in the right place at the right time for an opportunist try, after a pass from Joseph Moynihan had bounced loose off one of his own players.

Barnhall got their maul moving on the quarter hour mark, a penalty for a high tackle drawing them closer before a clever lineout move paid off. Eoin O’Doherty crossed in the left corner after Ethan Fennel and Sam Mills had combined to swiftly get the ball back into the hooker’s hands.

Byrne converted and also tagged on a 26th-minute penalty, punishing UCC prop Alex Hamilton for obstruction. Daragh Prenter’s turnover penalty, and a scrum penalty back downfield, lifted the home side who were a pass or two away from converting an overlap.

A strong finish to the opening half from UCC saw Fitzgerald double his tally from the tee, rewarding Alex O’Connell’s initial break and the hard work of the home forwards. However, a battle-hardened Barnhall crossed the whitewash after 50 and 70 minutes to book their place in the final.

McKeown’s youngsters had to soak up some pressure following Finn Leach’s yellow card for a high tackle on Zack Seymour. Dylan Bruton broke up UCC’s momentum by launching a thrilling kick chase, almost scoring himself but giving his side the field position to eventually stretch their lead.

A forward pass denied loosehead Gartland his second try, but the backs soon did the damage from a scrum further out. Winger Bruton scampered over from the edge of UCC’s 22, finishing off a fluid first-phase attack that had James Curry and full-back Byrne at the heart of it.

FRASER MCMULLEN CUP FINAL:

Saturday, April 11 –

MU BARNHALL v UCD, Merrion Road, Wanderers FC, 2.30pm