Ireland U21s Team Named To Face Italy In Galway

Head Coach Niamh Briggs has named the Ireland U21s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Saturday’s opening U21 Women’s Six Nations Series clash against Italy at Dexcom Stadium (Kick-off 2.20pm).

Munster centre Lucia Linn will captain the side as they begin their inaugural U21 Women’s Six Nations Series campaign on home soil as part of an exciting double-header ahead of Ireland’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations clash with Italy in Galway.

Briggs has included a number of players who have been part of Scott Bemand‘s senior squad in the Match Day 23, with the new tournament designed to provide the next generation of talent with further opportunity in green and invaluable exposure to high level international rugby.

Niamh Gallagher, Aoibheann McGrath, Ailish Quinn and Jemima Adams Verling will all get their chance to impress in green this weekend having been in camp with the Ireland squad in recent weeks, with a number of players also stepping up to this age grade having impressed for Ireland U18s and U20s in recent seasons.

Gallagher starts at full-back in a back three alongside senior capped winger Katie Corrigan and Chisom Ugwueru, with captain Linn partnered in midfield by Niamh Murphy. Alex Connor and Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton make up the half-back pairing.

In the pack, Ella Burns, Sarah Delaney and Roisin Maher are in the front row, with Aoibhe O’Flynn and McGrath selected in the engine room. The Ireland back row consists of Sally Kelly at blindside flanker, Quinn at openside and Adams Verling at number eight.

Briggs has strong options on the bench with Saoirse Crowe, Grainne Burke, Grace Simati, Gabby Brown and Annakate Cournane providing the forward replacements, while backs Aoibhe Kelly, Siofra Hession and Emily Foley complete Ireland’s Match Day Squad.

Saturday’s match will be streamed live on the Six Nations U20s YouTube channel and IrishRugby+, while tickets are available here.

Ireland U21s:

15. Niamh Gallagher (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby)

14. Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

13. Niamh Murphy (Galwegians RFC/Leinster)

12. Lucia Linn (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(captain)

11. Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

10. Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

9. Alex Connor (Navan RFC/Leinster)

1. Ella Burns (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

2. Sarah Delaney (Blackrock RFC/Leinster)

3. Roisin Maher (Gloucester Hartpury/IQ Rugby)

4. Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

5. Aoibheann McGrath (Ballincollig RFC/Munster)

6. Sally Kelly (Ennis RFC/Munster)

7. Ailish Quinn (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

8. Jemima Adams Verling (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Replacements:

16. Saoirse Crowe (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

17. Grainne Burke (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

18. Grace Simati (Letterkenny RFC/Ulster)

19. Gabby Brown (Ealing Trailfinders/IQ Rugby)

20. Annakate Cournane (Shannon RFC/Munster)

21. Aoibhe Kelly (Loughborough Lightning/Leinster)

22. Siofra Hession (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

23. Emily Foley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht).