Ireland U-20 Men To Kick Off Rebranded World Championship Against England

The Ireland Under-20 Men’s team (sponsored by PwC) will play England, Argentina, and the USA, one of the promoted teams, in the pool phase of the rebranded World Rugby Junior World Championship this summer.

As well as rugby’s pinnacle annual U-20 Men’s competition being renamed from 2026 as the World Rugby Junior World Championship, the tournament has been expanded to 16 teams for the first time since 2009.

This year’s Junior World Championship will take place in Georgia from Saturday, June 27 to Saturday, July 18, with five rounds of action across Tbilisi and Kutaisi.

The Ireland U-20 Men, who finished 11th at last year’s Championship, will battle it out in Pool C with regular rivals England, Argentina, the competition’s third seeds after winning bronze last summer, and the USA, one of four sides who have come up from the U-20 Trophy level.

Coached by Andrew Browne this season, the Ireland U-20s are currently preparing for the upcoming U-20 Men’s Six Nations, with a warm-up match against Italy at the UCD Bowl on Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm).

They also played the reigning Junior World champions South Africa in Cork in November, and the Ireland squad for the U-20 Men’s Six Nations will be announced on Tuesday, ahead of their opening fixture against France in Perpignan on Saturday, February 7.

Their summer schedule features an exciting run of pool games, all at Tbilisi’s Avchala Stadium. England, whom they face in Bath on Friday, February 20, will be their first Junior World Championship opponents on Saturday, June 27 (kick-off 3.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish time).

Argentina are next up the following Thursday, at the kick-off time, before the Ireland U-20s wrap up their Pool C campaign in the Georgian capital against their American counterparts on Tuesday, July 7 (kick-off 1pm local time/10am Irish time).

The four pool winners will progress to the semi-finals, while second-placed teams will compete for fifth to eighth place. Third and fourth-placed teams will contest rankings from ninth to 12th and 13th to 16th respectively, with seeding based on pool-stage competition points.

the knockout stages will be played across two days per round, culminating in the third-place play-off and final at Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi on 18 July.

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson said: “We are thrilled to unveil the Junior World Championship, a bold new identity for one of our most important competitions. Expanding to 16 teams underlines our ambition to grow the game globally and provide more opportunities for emerging talent to experience world-class rugby.

“Georgia has proven to be an outstanding host in the past, and we look forward to working closely with them again to deliver a truly world-class tournament that celebrates the future of our sport and unearth the next generation of international stars.”

Georgian Rugby Union President Davit Kacharava said: “We are proud and excited to welcome the World Rugby Junior World Championship back to Georgia in its bold new format. Hosting this prestigious competition across Tbilisi and Kutaisi, two vibrant cities, and three fantastic venues, is a privilege for our proud rugby nation. We are ready to showcase the very best young rugby talent and deliver thrilling matches that fans will remember for years to come.”

The Junior World Championship 2026 will also mark a significant step forward in player welfare, becoming the first international competition to feature a trial of lowering the tackle height. This initiative, designed to enhance safety and reduce head contact, builds on successful trials at community and domestic levels.