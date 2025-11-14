Ireland U20s Fightback Not Enough Against South Africa

South Africa’s maul dominance and a clever tap-and-go move proved decisive as they defeated Ireland Men’s U-20s, sponsored by PwC, in an a match played in persistent rain at Cork’s Virgin Media Park.

Ireland crossed through Seán Walsh, Diarmaid O’Connell, and Johnny O’Sullivan, and won a number of scrum penalties against the world champions, but the young South Africa side’s physical edge ultimately told. Even after Ireland closed the gap to seven points, Vusi Moyo landed a late penalty to seal the visitors’ win.

Watch the game back on irishrugby+ for free

Playing into a strong wind, Ireland were immediately forced to absorb long spells of South African possession. When a counter-ruck infringement offered the first scoring chance, Moyo converted from distance. Ireland’s back-three of Noah Byrne, Charlie Molony, and Daniel Ryan impressed under pressure, and Molony’s break soon drew a penalty that Tom Wood struck cleanly to level.

South Africa responded instantly. Their first meaningful maul drive produced a try, with Siphosethu Mnebelele powering over and Moyo converting for a 10–3 lead.

The second half opened with a flurry of points. From a scrum penalty, Ireland kicked to the corner, and Lee Fitzpatrick’s offload allowed replacement fly-half Conor O’Shaughnessy to send Walsh over. O’Shaughnessy added the extras to tie the game.

Ireland briefly halted one South African maul, but the next surged over, Mahle Sithole grounding. Moyo then saw a penalty held up by the wind, but an Irish handling error gifted the Baby Boks a lineout. When Michael O’Sullivan was yellow carded for collapsing the subsequent maul, a penalty followed.

Down to 14 men, Ireland produced their best spell. Byrne’s burst down the left created momentum, and with advantage in hand, O’Connell drove over. O’Shaughnessy missed the conversion, and a yellow card for Tom Barnard evened the numbers at 14 aside.

Despite Ireland regaining their full complement first, South Africa struck again with a moment of ingenuity—a backheel tap move that set up Phiwayinkosi Kubheka to score. Moyo converted for a 29–15 lead.

O’Sullivan then snatched back hope for Ireland, charging down Dylan Miller’s clearance to score. O’Shaughnessy’s conversion trimmed the margin to seven, but an offside penalty handed Moyo an easy three points, ending the comeback.

Ireland: Noah Byrne; Charlie Molony (Rob Carney 72), Johnny O’Sullivan, Seán Walsh (Connacht), Daniel Ryan; Tom Wood (Conor O’Shaughnessy 40, HIA), Christopher Barrett (Fergus Callington 66); Max Doyle (Christian Foley 63), Lee Fitzpatrick (Rian Handley 63), Sami Bishti (capt) (Blake McClean 63); Donnacha McGuire, Dylan McNeice (Seán Walsh (Leinster) 63); Joe Finn, Arthur Ashmore (Michael O’Sullivan 10), Diarmaid O’Connell.

South Africa: Dylan Miller; Khuthadzo Rasivhaga (Brooklyn Newman 76), Janco Purchase, Pieter van der Merwe, Lindsey Jansen (Akahluwa Boqwana 68); Vusi Moyo, Luan Giliomee; Oliver Reid (Phiwayinkosi ‘Rambo’ Kubheka 50), Siphosethu Mnebelele (Mahle Sithole h-t), Danie Kruger (Ulrich van der Merwe 50); Heinrich Theron (Tom Barnard 55), JD Hattingh; Junior Rasima (KB Maake 62), Riley Norton (capt), Vuyo Gwiji (Liam van Wyk 68).