EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Player Rankings – Top Tens

Hubert Gilvarry’s top try-scoring form – with nine tries – has him on course to wear the green jersey against Scotland Clubs next month, while Jack Kelleher, the Ireland Club team’s captain last season, ranks highly with seven tries, 24 dominant tackles, 119 carries, and seven breakdown steals.

Number 8 Will McDonald, the only Old Belvedere player to make Adam Craig’s 28-player training group, continues to impress as the division’s top ball carrier (126), and one of the leading tacklers (116).

There are six ‘iron men’ who have played every minute of their club’s respective league campaigns after 10 rounds, and three of them are part of the Ireland Club XV squad – back rower Kelleher, Clontarf’s prolific out-half Conor Kelly (70 points), and Ballynahinch flyer Aaron Sexton (pictured below).

The first round of matches of the new year saw St. Mary’s College centre Mick O’Gara break through the 100-point mark. He remains the top flight’s leading scorer, now sitting on 104 points after Mary’s gritty win at Lansdowne.

Young Munster’s Shane O’Leary has moved onto 63 points following his 13-point kicking haul against Nenagh Ormond. Elsewhere, Munster Academy hooker Danny Sheahan drove over for his sixth try of the season in Cork Constitution colours.

The Division 1A action continues on Saturday week, with Terenure College, who currently occupy third spot, travelling to sixth-placed Young Munster, and leaders Clontarf entertaining bottom side Nenagh.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – PLAYER RANKINGS AFTER ROUND 10:

POINTS –

Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College) 104

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 70

David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere) 64

Shane O’Leary (Young Munster) 63

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 62

James Tarrant (Lansdowne) 55

Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch) 50

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 45

Chris Cosgrave (Terenure College) 44

Dylan Hicks (Cork Constitution) 44

TRIES –

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 9

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 7

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 7

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 7

Dan Martin (Terenure College) 6

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution) 6

Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch) 6

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 5

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 5

Bobby Sheehan (Lansdowne) 5

Chris Cosgrave (Terenure College) 5

Peter Hyland (Cork Constitution) 5

KICKING ACCURACY (Minimum five attempts) –

Julian Leszczynski (Terenure College) 6/6 – 100%

Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne) 5/5 – 100%

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 5/6 – 83%

Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College) 38/46 – 83%

Caspar Gabriel (Terenure College) 14/17 – 82%

James Tarrant (Lansdowne) 22/27 – 81%

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 26/32 – 81%

Charlie Tector (Lansdowne) 13/16 – 81%

Kelvin Langan (Young Munster) 8/10 – 80%

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 4/5 – 80%

SUCCESSFUL TACKLES –

Josh Gimblett (St. Mary’s College) 142

Max Russell (Terenure College) 133

Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch) 116

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 116

Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch) 107

Leo Langbridge (Young Munster) 106

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 104

Sean Rigney (Terenure College) 103

Ryan McMahon (Old Belvedere) 98

Peter Hyland (Cork Constitution) 97

DOMINANT TACKLES –

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 24

Josh Gimblett (St. Mary’s College) 21

Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College) 15

Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch) 14

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 13

David Hyland (Cork Constitution) 13

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 13

Luke Masters (Cork Constitution) 12

Matthew Booth (Ballynahinch) 12

Bailey Faloon (Young Munster) 11

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution) 11

Michael Foy (Cork Constitution) 11

Paul Deeny (Clontarf) 11

Sean Condon (Cork Constitution) 11

Zack McCall (Ballynahinch) 11

CARRIES –

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 126

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 119

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 110

Dan Goggin (St. Mary’s College) 101

Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 99

Sean Rigney (Terenure College) 97

Alan Kennedy (Young Munster) 96

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 89

Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne) 88

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 85

RUNNING METRES –

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 903.6

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 843.6

Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne) 782.7

Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 688.7

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 682.4

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 672

Aaron O’Sullivan (St. Mary’s College) 661.7

Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 640.5

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 615.6

Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch) 609.5

KICKS –

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 95

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 73

Sam Owens (Clontarf) 72

Jack Matthews (Lansdowne) 64

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 62

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 58

David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere) 56

Rob Gilsenan (St. Mary’s College) 55

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 54

Kelvin Langan (Young Munster) 48

Thomas Quinn (UCD) 48

KICKING METRES –

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 2235.8

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 2039.9

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 1858.6

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 1668.2

David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere) 1596.8

Sam Owens (Clontarf) 1502

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 1492.1

Rob Gilsenan (St. Mary’s College) 1362.2

Charlie O’Doherty (Nenagh Ormond) 1334.4

Jack Matthews (Lansdowne) 1323.8

OFFLOADS –

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 21

Kelvin Langan (Young Munster) 18

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 13

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 13

Max Russell (Terenure College) 13

Derek Corcoran (Nenagh Ormond) 12

Sean Rigney (Terenure College) 11

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 10

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 9

Connor Fahy (Clontarf) 9

Dan Goggin (St. Mary’s College) 9

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 9

James Tarrant (Lansdowne) 9

Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College) 9

Luke Kerr (Nenagh Ormond) 9

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 9

LINE BREAKS –

Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch) 14

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 14

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 12

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 11

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 10

Aaron O’Sullivan (St. Mary’s College) 9

Craig Adams (Terenure College) 9

Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College) 9

Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch) 8

Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College) 8

TACKLE BREAKS –

Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 50

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 48

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 46

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 39

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 32

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 30

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 30

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 27

Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College) 27

Shane O’Leary (Young Munster) 27

Todd Lawlor (Lansdowne) 27

BREAKDOWN STEALS –

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution) 8

Hugo O’Malley (Old Belvedere) 8

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 7

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 7

Leo Langbridge (Young Munster) 7

Marcus Rea (Ballynahinch) 7

Conor Tonge (UCD) 6

Angus Blackmore ((Nenagh Ormond) 5

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 5

Luke Clohessy (Terenure College) 5

LINEOUT TAKES –

Dan Barron (UCD) 69

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 58

Paddy Dowling (Old Belvedere) 53

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 49

Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 45

Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch) 38

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 37

Sean Rigney (Terenure College) 37

David Hyland (Cork Constitution) 34

John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 32

LINEOUT STEALS –

Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 10

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 7

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 6

John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 6

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 5

Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD) 5

Matt Healy (Lansdowne) 5

Daniel Leane (St. Mary’s College) 4

Paul Deeny (Clontarf) 4

Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College) 4

Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne) 4

Sean Rigney (Terenure College) 4

MINUTES PLAYED –

Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch) 800

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 800

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 800

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 800

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 800

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 800

Dan Barron (UCD) 796

Josh Gimblett (St. Mary’s College) 795

Alan Kennedy (Young Munster) 787

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 785

