Lower Tackle Height Trial Extended To World Rugby U-20 Championship

Successful trials of a lower tackle height at the sternum in community rugby will be introduced to elite rugby for the first time at the 2026 World Rugby Under-20 Men’s Championship which will take place in Georgia next summer.

World Rugby trials over the last two seasons involving 11 Unions around the world have shown that a lower legal tackle height has changed player behaviour, and some Unions, including the IRFU, have reported a reduction in in concussion rates, albeit over a single season to date

Following the findings from the community game of up to a 10% reduction in the number of upright tackles, the World Rugby Executive Board took the decision to recommend to Council that those opt-in trials become full law at community level from July 2026.

World Rugby can now also announce that it has approved the request from Unions to expand the trial into a closed trial at the elite rugby level.

The World Rugby U-20 Men’s Championship trial will include a number of associated law measures designed to protect the character of the sport, and all of which have also proved successful at community level. These trials include:

Allowing for ‘pick and go’ actions near rucks and for players in the act of scoring, where the sternum becomes much harder to tackle below due to the lower ball carrier

Sanctioning ball carriers who lead dangerously with their head into contact

Permitting double tackles, provided the first tackler makes contact below the sternum

Trialling these laws within a single competition allows for teams to properly prepare to play under the amended laws.

Referees will have time to focus on ensuring law is practically applied and players will not be expected to move between different law environments, which has proved a concern in the past. An intensive programme of education and training will be undertaken.

The outcome of this trial will be assessed against safety and spectacle metrics before any further elite trials are considered. Any change to the game as a whole will require a robust evidence base, and support of the World Rugby Council.

Limited trials of a lower tackle height are the latest in a long line of measures in elite rugby focused on player welfare.

World Rugby has introduced a long line of measures using law, such as the Head Contact Process and sanctions, technology through smart mouthguards and player education.

Analysis of 20,000 tackles across the elite game has shown these measures have achieved a similar level of positive behaviour change to lowering the legal tackle height in community rugby, where the number of upright tackles fell by between 8% and 10%.

The law trial has been recommended following broad consultation with the whole game, including specialist working groups with representatives from the International Rugby Players Association, International Rugby Match Officials, the Six Nations, United Rugby Championship, Major League Rugby, Ligue National de Rugby, the Rugby Football Union, the South Africa Rugby Union, SANZAAR Rugby, the Fédération Française de Rugby, and independent experts.

Dr Brett Robinson, World Rugby Chairman, commented: “Player welfare is at the heart of everything World Rugby does. We’ll leave no stone left unturned in our efforts to make the game as safe as it can be.

“Having said that, protecting what makes rugby ‘rugby’ is a vital part of my role. We’ll undertake this trial, study it closely to ensure we have a game and an Under-20 Championship that excites players and fans alike.”

World Rugby Chief Player Welfare and Rugby Services Officer, Mark Harrington, said: “World Rugby has always said that when it comes to player welfare we’ll protect the character of our game and we will always follow the science.

“The trials so far in the community game have shown some really positive results, and we need to look at how we can use that new information to benefit the game as a whole.

“Unions have asked us to trial a lower tackle height at the elite level, and the U-20 Championship is the best place to begin that journey. It is important to stress that we’re a long, long way from changing the law at the elite level at this point.

“However, if this and subsequent trials show positive results across all player welfare, player feedback and fan enjoyment perspectives, then as a sport we need to embrace that.”

Chair of World Rugby’s Men’s High Performance Committee and FFR representative, Abdel Benazzi, added: “Unions, including the FFR, have been keen to explore a lower tackle height in the elite game for some time. Especially after the success we have achieved in our own community game.

“Through the U-20 World Championship, we can achieve this without asking most players to play in a variety of environments, and many will have grown up with a lower legal tackle height. We look forward to seeing the outcomes next year.”