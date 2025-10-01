Browne Appointed Head Coach As Ireland Men’s U20s Coaching Team Confirmed

The IRFU has today confirmed the appointment of Andrew Browne as Ireland Men’s U20s Head Coach for the upcoming 2025/26 season.

Former Connacht second row Browne was part of the Ireland Men’s U20s Coaching Team last season and now takes on the role of Head Coach as the squad, sponsored by PwC, build towards the 2026 Men’s U20 Six Nations, which kicks off in early February.

Browne will be assisted by Kieran Hallett, who was previously Ireland Men’s U19 Head Coach, IRFU Elite Player Pathway and Men’s U18 Head Coach Michael Hodge and IRFU Performance Pathway Scrum Coach Seamus Toomey for the season ahead.

Neil Doak and Ian Keatley have returned to their respective full-time Provincial roles with Ulster and Munster.

The Ireland Men’s U20s squad will assemble for a three-day camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre in October, followed by another six-day camp in November ahead of a friendly fixture which will be confirmed in due course.

Commenting on the appointment of the Coaching Team, IRFU Head of the Elite Player Pathway, Peter Smyth, said: “We are delighted to confirm the Coaching Team for the upcoming Men’s U20s season, with Andrew Browne stepping up to the role of Head Coach.

“Andrew has been part of the programme for the last season and his appointment ensures continuity in the programme, with Kieran Hallett and Michael Hodge bringing a wealth of knowledge to their roles having worked with this cohort of players in their previous age-grade coaching positions.

“We thank both Neil and Ian for their contributions to the programme in recent seasons as they return to their Provincial roles.

“The extended Men’s U20s squad will be selected in the coming weeks before assembling in Dublin in October, with all systems go now as we build and prepare for the 2026 Championship.”

Fixture details for the 2026 Men’s U20 Six Nations will be announced by Six Nations in October.