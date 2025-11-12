McInerney And Finn Bringing The Scoring Power For UL Bohs

UL Bohemian duo Alana McInerney and Caitríona Finn have scored over 100 points between them, leading the way at the top of the scoring charts in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division .

UL Bohs racked up 16 unanswered tries against Cooke during their latest outing on their 4G pitch, with winger McInerney’s brace taking her season’s haul to 11 already. The division’s leading try scorer is four clear of Blackrock College’s Maggie Boylan.

Versatile teenage back Finn finished the match with 23 points in all, romping clear from just inside the defending champions’ half to add a late try to her nine conversions. She is level with McInerney on 55 points, heading into round 6.

Five players registered hat-tricks last weekend with the Red Robins’ Aoibhe O’Flynn, Aoife Corey, and Chloe Pearse all touching down three times, and Ireland dual international Katie Corrigan and Emily Foley doing likewise for Old Belvedere and leaders Galwegians, respectively.

Ireland Under-20 starlet Foley (pictured below) now has six tries to her name, as does her ‘Wegians team-mate Niamh Murphy, who ran in a brace during their 39-0 victory over Ennis, and UL captain Pearse.

It took little over 11 minutes, around the hour mark, for 20-year-old speedster Corrigan to score three times against Tullow. Her Old Belvedere side chalked up 69 points without reply at Tullow, with Robyn O’Connor repeating her double from their recent triumph over Wicklow.

Railway Union made it back-to-back wins by holding off Ballincollig’s stern challenge in Cork, moving up to fifth place in the process. Ireland back rower Claire Boles sealed the result with her fifth try in two appearances.

Also on five tries to date is another player with 15s and Sevens international experience, Wicklow star Vicky Elmes Kinlan. She ran in a stunning late score for Jason Moreton’s charges, from all of 70 metres out, during their home defeat to Blackrock.

‘Rock winger Boylan had a key influence on that result following her two-try contribution, bringing her to seven tries overall. Niall Neville’s side are at home to Tullow this Saturday (kick-off 5pm), while sixth-placed Wicklow head to the capital to face Railway.

The match of the round is at UL’s 4G pitch where Bohs and ‘Wegians put their unbeaten records on the line. ‘Belvo and ‘Collig will clash at the same time at Ollie Campbell Park, and there is a 1pm kick-off time for the Ennis-Cooke encounter.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 5:

POINTS –

55 – Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian)

35 – Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College)

33 – Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere)

30 – Emily Foley (Galwegians), Niamh Murphy (Galwegians), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian)

28 – Síofra Hession (Galwegians), Abby Moyles (Blackrock College)

26 – Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian)

25 – Jemima Adams Verling (Galwegians), Claire Boles (Railway Union), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian), Kila Curran Coleman (Galwegians), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College), Beth Roberts (Wicklow)

24 – Dolores Hughes (Galwegians)

23 – Hannah Scanlan (Railway Union)

20 – Hannah Clarke (Old Belvedere), Robyn O’Connor (Old Belvedere), Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian)

19 – Jemma Lees (Galwegians)

18 – Nikki Caughey (Railway Union)

16 – Emma Connolly (Ballincollig)

15 – Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian), Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey (Ennis), Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Méabh Deely (Blackrock College), Emily Gavin (Railway Union), Grace Kingston (Ballincollig), Heidi Lyons (Railway Union), Aoife Madigan (Ballincollig), Sarah Munnelly (Railway Union), Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (UL Bohemian), Chloé Ponthus (Railway Union), Eve Prendergast (Ballincollig), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere)

13 – Emma Keane (Ennis)

10 – Rebecca Brennan (Wicklow), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union), Megan Collis (Railway Union), Clara Dunne (Wicklow), Aoibheann Hahessy (Ennis), Shola Iluyemi (Cooke), Ivana Kiripati (Old Belvedere), Awatere McLean-Wanoa (Ballincollig), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Mollie Starr (Galwegians), Roisin Stone (Wicklow), Trinity Todd (Blackrock College)

6 – France Bloomfield (Tullow), Amanda Morton (Cooke), Éadaoin Murtagh (Old Belvedere)

5 – Sophie Barrett (Cooke), Natasja Behan (Blackrock College), Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Sam Brackett (Blackrock College), Mira Broeks (Railway Union), Ella Burns (Galwegians), Megan Burns (Blackrock College), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian), Emma Carroll (Tullow), Louise Carter (UL Bohemian), Regan Casey (Blackrock College), Jamie Church (Wicklow), Lyndsay Clarke (Ennis), Maebh Clenaghan (Cooke), Ciara Coughlan (Ennis), Sophie Cullen (Galwegians), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Eilis Doyle (Old Belvedere), Chloe Farrell (Tullow), Sinéad Farrell (Old Belvedere), Gemma Faulkner (Galwegians), Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig), Catherine Fleming (Galwegians), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Brooke Gilroy (Old Belvedere), Vicki Good (Ballincollig), Rachel Griffey (Wicklow), Saher Hamdan (Ennis), Orla Hanlon (Tullow), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Hannah Johnston (Railway Union), Anaïs Jubin (UL Bohemian), Nicola Kilcoyne (Tullow), Amy Larn (Old Belvedere), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere), Lucia Linn (UL Bohemian), Jennifer Madden (Wicklow), Gráinne Moran (Galwegians), Andi Murphy (Blackrock College), Sophie Murphy (Wicklow), Alex O’Brien (Tullow), Sinéad O’Brien (Galwegians), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College), Megan O’Connor (Ennis), Ava O’Malley (UL Bohemian), Faye O’Neill (Wicklow), Katie Ann O’Neill (Tullow), Kate O’Sullivan (Ballincollig), Roisin O’Toole (Tullow), Laura Sheehan (Railway Union), Hazel Simmons (Old Belvedere), Naoise Smyth (Old Belvedere), Paige Smyth (Cooke), Ava Usanova (Railway Union), Lorraine Voorbach (Wicklow)

4 – Hilary Fitzgerald (Tullow), Fia Whelan (Ballincollig)

TRIES –

11 – Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian)

7 – Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College)

6 – Emily Foley (Galwegians), Niamh Murphy (Galwegians), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian)

5 – Jemima Adams Verling (Galwegians), Claire Boles (Railway Union), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian), Kila Curran Coleman (Galwegians), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College)

4 – Hannah Clarke (Old Belvedere), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian), Dolores Hughes (Galwegians), Robyn O’Connor (Old Belvedere), Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian)

3 – Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian), Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey (Ennis), Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Méabh Deely (Blackrock College), Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian), Emily Gavin (Railway Union), Grace Kingston (Ballincollig), Heidi Lyons (Railway Union), Aoife Madigan (Ballincollig), Sarah Munnelly (Railway Union), Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (UL Bohemian), Chloé Ponthus (Railway Union), Eve Prendergast (Ballincollig), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere)

2 – Rebecca Brennan (Wicklow), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union), Megan Collis (Railway Union), Clara Dunne (Wicklow), Aoibheann Hahessy (Ennis), Síofra Hession (Galwegians), Shola Iluyemi (Cooke), Ivana Kiripati (Old Belvedere), Awatere McLean-Wanoa (Ballincollig), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Mollie Starr (Galwegians), Roisin Stone (Wicklow), Trinity Todd (Blackrock College)

1 – Sophie Barrett (Cooke), Natasja Behan (Blackrock College), Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Sam Brackett (Blackrock College), Mira Broeks (Railway Union), Ella Burns (Galwegians), Megan Burns (Blackrock College), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian), Emma Carroll (Tullow), Louise Carter (UL Bohemian), Regan Casey (Blackrock College), Nikki Caughey (Railway Union), Jamie Church (Wicklow), Lyndsay Clarke (Ennis), Maebh Clenaghan (Cooke), Ciara Coughlan (Ennis), Sophie Cullen (Galwegians), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Eilis Doyle (Old Belvedere), Chloe Farrell (Tullow), Sinéad Farrell (Old Belvedere), Gemma Faulkner (Galwegians), Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig), Catherine Fleming (Galwegians), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Brooke Gilroy (Old Belvedere), Vicki Good (Ballincollig), Rachel Griffey (Wicklow), Saher Hamdan (Ennis), Orla Hanlon (Tullow), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Hannah Johnston (Railway Union), Anaïs Jubin (UL Bohemian), Nicola Kilcoyne (Tullow), Amy Larn (Old Belvedere), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere), Jemma Lees (Galwegians), Lucia Linn (UL Bohemian), Jennifer Madden (Wicklow), Gráinne Moran (Galwegians), Abby Moyles (Blackrock College), Andi Murphy (Blackrock College), Sophie Murphy (Wicklow), Alex O’Brien (Tullow), Sinéad O’Brien (Galwegians), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College), Megan O’Connor (Ennis), Ava O’Malley (UL Bohemian), Faye O’Neill (Wicklow), Katie Ann O’Neill (Tullow), Kate O’Sullivan (Ballincollig), Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere), Roisin O’Toole (Tullow), Hannah Scanlan (Railway Union), Laura Sheehan (Railway Union), Hazel Simmons (Old Belvedere), Naoise Smyth (Old Belvedere), Paige Smyth (Cooke), Ava Usanova (Railway Union), Lorraine Voorbach (Wicklow)

