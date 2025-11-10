EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 5 Review

Ireland Under-20 starlet Emily Foley ran in a hat-trick of tries as Galwegians outgunned Ennis , winning 39-0 at Crowley Park, to remain at the top of the table in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division .

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Round 5 Results Round-Up

Foley’s try-scoring exploits from the left wing helped Galwegians to their fifth straight bonus point success, ahead of next Saturday’s eagerly-awaited showdown with fellow unbeaten side UL Bohemian in Limerick.

The final scoreline in Glenina failed to tell the full story as Ennis, particularly during the first half, gave as good as they got. Captain Micaela Glynn, Saskia Conway Morrissey, and Sally Kelly all had big moments.

Galwegians centre Niamh Murphy had continued where she left off against Tullow, running in a well-taken brace after four and 22 minutes. In between, the elusive Foley found her way to the try-line as the hosts built a 17-0 half-time lead.

The second quarter saw Ennis regroup in impressive fashion. They won turnover penalties through Conway Morrissey, Saher Hamdan, and Kelly, while Patricia Coote’s tackle-breaking burst from deep also offered them encouragement.

The Clare outfit were starved of territory playing into the wind and rain, and ‘Wegians stung them with a 47th-minute bonus point effort. Replacement Sinéad O’Brien charged down Glynn’s attempted clearance kick and won the race to the touchdown.

Ennis were metres away from responding thanks to young flanker Kelly’s penetrating carry, and a subsequent penalty. However, just as they looked set to score out wide, Sophie Cullen’s ball-dislodging tackle on Coote stopped them in their tracks.

The Blue Belles duly extended their lead to 27 points, generating quick ruck ball and getting the likes of Jemima Adams Verling, replacement Dearbhla Canty, and Gemma Faulkner on the ball. A smart finish from Mollie Starr, on the right, was the end product.

Foley started the last quarter by speeding over for her second try, fed by Gráinne Moran after Lyndsay Clarke’s clearance kick had been partially blocked. Dolores Hughes’ right boot was on target with the tricky conversion.

More good work from Glynn and Hamdan went unrewarded as handling errors and penalties proved costly for Ennis. The 19-year-old Foley had the final say in the 78th minute, flying over in the right corner following Adams Verling’s neat assist.

Meanwhile, Ballincollig put it up to Railway Union at Tanner Park where the visitors needed a late Claire Boles try to secure a hard-fought 31-19 bonus point triumph.

Two tries in five final-quarter minutes from Aoife Fleming and Grace Kingston, with her second of the game, had Ballincollig just 26-19 behind. They had only been seven points down at the break, with Megan Collis crossing twice for Railway.

Crucially, the Dubliners managed to outscore ‘Collig by three tries to two from the hour mark onwards. Captain Niamh Byrne got on the scoresheet, as did teenage replacement Heidi Lyons before Boles charged over off the back of a five-metre scrum.

Aoibhe O’Flynn helped herself to a first-half hat-trick as UL Bohemian dominated from start to finish against Cooke, scoring 98 unanswered points on the UL 4G pitch.

Pacy second row O’Flynn scored after 2, 19, and 33 minutes, with six of her team-mates also touching down during the opening half. Sarah Quin’s charges looked unstoppable, leading 55-0 at half-time.

Elusive full-back Aoife Corey and playmaker Kate Flannery showed their class in attack, having a hand in a number of scores and finishing with five tries between them.

Caitríona Finn claimed the 16th and final try, taking her own haul to 23 points which included nine conversions. UL will be back at home next week to host ‘Wegians in a mouth-watering top of the table clash.

Ireland international Katie Corrigan carved through for a hat-trick in little over 11 minutes, either side of the hour mark, as Old Belvedere ran out 79-point winners over Tullow at Blackgates.

Fiona Hayes’ side secured back-to-back Energia All-Ireland League wins for the first time this season, but their 13-try victory was marred by injuries to Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton, Hannah Clarke, and the returning Jane Neill.

Kiwi prop Eilis Doyle’s score on the stroke of half-time gave Old Belvedere a 33-0 lead, with a late flourish bagging their bonus point against an improving Tullow team that deserved to be closer on the scoreboard.

The pace of Amy Larn, Robyn O’Connor (2), and Clarke was the hosts’ undoing for the opening four tries, and Belvedere added eight more after the break as Corrigan and Katie Whelan, who switched to scrum half, took centre stage.

The result has moved ‘Belvo back into the top four, ahead of their home match against Ballincollig next Saturday. Tullow, who had their moments during a tighter first half, will regroup for a trip to Blackrock College.

A four-try first-half performance set Blackrock up for a 29-8 win over Wicklow, with their ability to convert those chances proving the difference in a bruising Leinster derby.

Megan Burns pocketed the bonus point for Blackrock just before half-time, giving them a 22-3 lead with Regan Casey, Maggie Boylan, and captain Hannah O’Connor having also crossed the whitewash.

The vocal home support at Ashtown Lane roared with delight when Vicky Elmes Kinlan raced downfield for a sizzling 70-metre score, giving Wicklow a shot at taking something out of the game with 10 minutes remaining.

However, Blackrock made certain of their fourth straight victory when Boylan burst through for her seventh try of the campaign. They remain third in the standings, while Wicklow have dropped two places to sixth.

