Larke And Byrne Keep Up Impressive Scoring Form In Division 1B

Heading into the sixth round this weekend, Old Wesley’s young full-back Tom Larke remains the one to catch as the leading points scorer in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B .

Larke showed his speed and strength to finish Wesley’s opening try at Garryowen in the last round, also landing five of his seven kicks at goal as Morgan Lennon’s men came away with a 41-17 bonus point win.

With a 16-point haul at Dooradoyle, Larke now sits on 55 for the league campaign so far, and Wesley are back at the top of the table with four victories from their opening five matches.

His nearest rival is Dublin University out-half Matty Lynch, who took his overall tally t0 44 with eleven points from the tee in their hard-fought 29-26 defeat of Instonians.

Ulster Under-19 captain Owen O’Kane is next up on 37 points, following his four successful kicks away to Blackrock College. Ulster Academy player Daniel Green kicked an important 11 points as Queen’s University overcame Naas 36-31 on home soil.

Meanwhile, Dublin University’s flying full-back Noah Byrne (pictured below) has moved ahead as the division’s top try scorer. He bagged a brace against Instonians, either side of half-time, with the result seeing the students climb one place up to second.

Byrne’s strong start to the season – scoring six tries (including five in his last three appearances for Trinity) – has seen him rewarded with a start at full-back for the Ireland Under-20 Men against South Africa in Cork on Friday night.

City of Armagh winger Glen Faloon has been joined on four tries by Old Wesley hooker and captain Kieran O’Shea, Naas back Paddy Taylor, and Queen’s University hooker Henry Walker, who stood out for the Ireland U-20s last season.

Walker broke off lineout mauls to crash over twice for Queen’s against Naas, an exciting nine-try game during which the talismanic Taylor, who made the move to out-half, also got over the whitewash and kicked 11 points.

O’Shea struck for two quickfire tries just after half-time against Garryowen, the first from a maul and the second one seeing him combine with number 8 Pat McBarron in a short lineout move.

The Division 1B action continues on Saturday afternoon with Old Wesley and Dublin University meeting at Energia Park (kick-off 2.30pm) in a top of the table clash.

City of Armagh and Garryowen, who were both relegated from the top flight in April, will face off at the Palace Grounds, while there is a later kick-off time of 3pm for UCC’s Colours match against Queen’s University at the Mardyke.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 5:

POINTS –

55 – Tom Larke (Old Wesley)

44 – Matty Lynch (Dublin University)

37 – Owen O’Kane (City of Armagh)

35 – Tim Corkery (Blackrock College)

31 – Paddy Taylor (Naas)

30 – Noah Byrne (Dublin University)

25 – Daniel Green (Queen’s University)

21 – Josh Eagleson (Instonians), Tom Wood (Garryowen)

20 – Tom Bohan (Naas), Glen Faloon (City of Armagh), Shane O’Riordan (Highfield), Kieran O’Shea (Old Wesley), Henry Walker (Queen’s University)

17 – Charlie O’Shea (UCC), Lachlan Stewart (Garryowen)

15 – John Andrew (Instonians), Chris Barrett (UCC), Donal Conroy (Naas), Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Bradley McNamara (Instonians), Kamil Nowak (UCC), Stephen O’Shaughnessy (UCC), Bevan Prinsloo (Instonians), Ryan Street (Queen’s University), Alex Wood (Garryowen)

14 – Ruairi O’Farrell (Instonians)

10 – Zach Baird (Dublin University), Noah Bell (City of Armagh), Ethan Black (Old Wesley), Oli Clark (Instonians), Max Clein (Garryowen), Mark Dorgan (Highfield), Matthew Dwan (Blackrock College), Hugo Ellerby (Instonians), Nicky Greene (Highfield), Rian Handley (Old Wesley), Mark Hetherington (UCC), Clark Logan (Queen’s University), Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College), James McCormick (City of Armagh), Noah Patterson (Highfield), Jamie Shanahan (Highfield), Charlie Sheridan (Naas), Jack Sheridan (Naas), Mark Walsh (Dublin University), Harry Waters (Blackrock College)

9 – Shane Buckley (Highfield)

8 – Harry Murphy (UCC)

5 – Tadhg Brophy (Naas), Niall Carville (City of Armagh), Oscar Cawley (Dublin University), Shane Cawley (Old Wesey), Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College), Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley), James Cronin (Highfield), Inigo Cruise O’Brien (Blackrock College), Josh Cunningham (City of Armagh), Will Cusack (Queen’s University), Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley), Paidi Farrell (Old Wesley), Jules Fenelon (Old Wesley), Alex Finlay (Dublin University), Ryan Finlay (City of Armagh), Alan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Daragh Fitzgerald (Highfield), Mark Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Lee Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College), Craig Gilroy (Instonians), Ryan Gordon (Highfield), Billy Hayes (Garryowen), Conall Henchy (Dublin University), Adam Hewitt (Queen’s University), Kevin Jackson (Dublin University), Shane Jennings (Blackrock College), Charles Johnston (Queen’s University), Mark Keane (Instonians), Lukas Kenny (Queen’s University), Hugo Lynch (Dublin University), Rory McGuire (City of Armagh), James McKillop (Queen’s University), Paul Mullen (City of Armagh), Nick Murray (City of Armagh), Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC), Rocky Olsen (City of Armagh), JJ O’Neill (Garryowen), Liam O’Neill (Old Wesley), Dave O’Sullivan (Highfield), Johnny O’Sullivan (Dublin University), Ben Popplewell (Old Wesley), Peter Quirke (Blackrock College), Odhran Ring (Blackrock College), Jack Ringrose (Blackrock College), Jamie Rogan (Blackrock College), Mahon Ronan (Old Wesley), Fionn Rowsome (Garryowen), Neil Saulters (Instonians), Sean Sexton (Garryowen), Artur Smykovskiy (Dublin University), Ross Taylor (City of Armagh), Schalk van der Merwe (Instonians), Marty Vorster (Instonians), Eoin Walsh (Naas), Ewan Watson (Old Wesley), Roy Whelan (Backrock College), Andrew Willis (City of Armagh)

4 – Jordan McAuley (Queen’s University)

2 – Eamonn Rogers (Queen’s University)

TRIES –

6 – Noah Byrne (Dublin University)

4 – Glen Faloon (City of Armagh), Kieran O’Shea (Old Wesley), Paddy Taylor (Naas), Henry Walker (Queen’s University)

3 – John Andrew (Instonians), Chris Barrett (UCC), Donal Conroy (Naas), Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Bradley McNamara (Instonians), Kamil Nowak (UCC), Stephen O’Shaughnessy (UCC), Bevan Prinsloo (Instonians), Ryan Street (Queen’s University), Alex Wood (Garryowen)

2 – Zach Baird (Dublin University), Noah Bell (City of Armagh), Ethan Black (Old Wesley), Oli Clark (Instonians), Max Clein (Garryowen), Mark Dorgan (Highfield), Matthew Dwan (Blackrock College), Hugo Ellerby (Instonians), Nicky Greene (Highfield), Rian Handley (Old Wesley), Mark Hetherington (UCC), Tom Larke (Old Wesley), Clark Logan (Queen’s University), Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College), James McCormick (City of Armagh), Ruairi O’Farrell (Instonians), Noah Patterson (Highfield), Jamie Shanahan (Highfield), Charlie Sheridan (Naas), Jack Sheridan (Naas), Mark Walsh (Dublin University), Harry Waters (Blackrock College)

1 – Tadhg Brophy (Naas), Shane Buckley (Highfield), Niall Carville (City of Armagh), Oscar Cawley (Dublin University), Shane Cawley (Old Wesley), Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College), Tim Corkery (Blackrock College), Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley), James Cronin (Highfield), Inigo Cruise O’Brien (Blackrock College), Josh Cunningham (City of Armagh), Will Cusack (Queen’s University), Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley), Paidi Farrell (Old Wesley), Jules Fenelon (Old Wesley), Alex Finlay (Dublin University), Ryan Finlay (City of Armagh), Alan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Daragh Fitzgerald (Highfield), Mark Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Lee Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College), Craig Gilroy (Instonians), Ryan Gordon (Highfield), Billy Hayes (Garryowen), Conall Henchy (Dublin University), Adam Hewitt (Queen’s University), Kevin Jackson (Dublin University), Shane Jennings (Blackrock College), Charles Johnston (Queen’s University), Mark Keane (Instonians), Lukas Kenny (Queen’s University), Hugo Lynch (Dublin University), Matty Lynch (Dublin University), Rory McGuire (City of Armagh), James McKillop (Queen’s University), Paul Mullen (City of Armagh), Nick Murray (City of Armagh), Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC), Rocky Olsen (City of Armagh), JJ O’Neill (Garryowen), Liam O’Neill (Old Wesley), Dave O’Sullivan (Highfield), Johnny O’Sullivan (Dublin University), Ben Popplewell (Old Wesley), Peter Quirke (Blackrock College), Odhran Ring (Blackrock College), Jack Ringrose (Blackrock College), Jamie Rogan (Blackrock College), Mahon Ronan (Old Wesley), Fionn Rowsome (Garryowen), Neil Saulters (Instonians), Sean Sexton (Garryowen), Artur Smykovskiy (Dublin University), Lachlan Stewart (Garryowen), Ross Taylor (City of Armagh), Schalk van der Merwe (Instonians), Marty Vorster (Instonians), Eoin Walsh (Naas), Ewan Watson (Old Wesley), Roy Whelan (Blackrock College), Andrew Willis (City of Armagh), Tom Wood (Garryowen)

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.