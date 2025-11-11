Beirne And Wafer Named Guinness Rugby Writers Players Of The Year

Ireland Women’s player and Harlequins back-row Aoife Wafer , and Ireland Men’s player and Munster captain Tadhg Beirne have been named the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s and Men’s Players of the Year. These awards acknowledge their significant contributions to both club and country throughout the 2024/2025 season.

Wafer claiming the award for the second year in a row is the culmination of what was another remarkable season in green. The 22-year-old was part of Ireland’s statement victory against New Zealand in WXV1, earned the 2025 Guinness Six Nations Player of the Championship award and showed tremendous determination to recover from injury and play a part in Ireland’s Rugby World Cup campaign.

Beirne’s consistent excellence for club and country sees the Munster captain earn his first Player of the Year selection by the Rugby Writers of Ireland. The 33-year-old capped off another stellar season by earning Player of the Series for the British and Irish Lions during their test series win in Australia.

Andy Farrell’s British and Irish Lions side was named the Dave Guiney Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Team of the Year in recognition of their test series triumph. The Lions squad included 18 Irish players, including 12 who featured in the three tests against the Wallabies.

Hannah Clarke was chosen as the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s 7s Player of the Year. Ireland’s top try-scorer in what was her debut season, the 20-year-old is part of the IRFU’s centrally contracted squad and scored the match-winning try for Connacht as the province claimed third place over Ulster in this year’s interprovincial series.

Ireland Men’s 7s star, Dylan O’Grady was awarded the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men’s 7s Player of the Year, recognising his outstanding performances in 2024/2025. The former Ireland U20 international was a consistent source of tries for the side, most notably in a standout performance against New Zealand in Singapore.

Also honoured on the night was former IRFU National Talent Development Manager, Hendrik Kruger, who was awarded the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Tom Rooney Award. Kruger, originally from South Africa, has played pivotal roles in the establishment of development structures that have aided not only the professional men’s and women’s game at the national level, but at provincial level in Leinster and grassroots with Dundalk RFC.

Nenagh Ormond RFC were voted the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Club of the Year on the back of their meteoric rise to Energia AIL Division 1A this year. Back-to-back promotions for the Tipperary club, including their last-minute heroics in last season’s promotion playoffs now see them in Ireland’s top division. Last season also saw Nenagh put their hands on the Munster Senior Challenge Cup, the first team from the Premier County to lift the trophy in its 139-year history.

Recognised prior to the event and honoured at the awards for their exceptional contributions to rugby throughout their playing careers and thereafter were Hall of Fame inductees Nora Stapleton and Nigel Carr. Stapleton, a 50-times capped Irish fly-half, was instrumental in the 2013 Grand Slam and 2014 win over New Zealand, and now leads Women in Sport for Sport Ireland. MBE Carr, an 11-times capped Irish openside flanker, was key to the 1985 Triple Crown and remains a significant contributor to the sport and community.

Finally, media legends Frank Quinn and John D. O’Brien were also honoured on the night with the Fred Cogley Award. A new addition to the awards last year, Fred Cogley was one of the best in his field in sports commentary. Quinn and O’Brien become just the second pair to be recognised for their lasting imprint on Irish sports media.

John Fallon, Chair of the Rugby Writers of Ireland said; “I would like to congratulate all of our award winners who were nominated and voted for by members of the Rugby Writers of Ireland. In what has been a fruitful period for Irish Rugby, the 2024/25 season provided more memorable moments. The Women’s team continue to grow, and their performances in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations and at the Rugby World Cup show the remarkable improvements that have been made in recent seasons, while our Men’s team took home another Triple-Crown and a record 18 Irish players were selected for the British and Irish Lions.

“We also saw outstanding performances from both our Men’s and Women’s Sevens teams, highlighted by Dylan O’Grady’s Player of the Year award and Hannah Clarke’s exceptional debut season. It is a privilege also to acknowledge Hendrik Kruger’s impact on Irish Rugby, at all levels; our wonderful Hall of Fame inductees and last but not least, our colleagues Frank Quinn and John D. O’Brien. We thank each of our winners and indeed, nominees for their unwavering commitment to Irish Rugby. My sincere thanks also go to Guinness for their continued and invaluable sponsorship of these awards.”

Rory Sheridan, Head of Partnerships for Diageo, added: “As a long-term partner of both Irish Rugby and the Rugby Writers of Ireland, we are proud to celebrate these outstanding achievements during the 2024/25 season, and long-standing contributions to the game and its community. Every season delivers memorable matches and performances, success and disappointments, and it’s thanks to the invaluable work of the Rugby Writers of Ireland that these stories are captured and shared with fans everywhere. We thank them for their talent and dedication and look forward to witnessing the continued growth and prosperity of Irish Rugby in 2026. Congratulations to all of the winners and nominees recognised this evening.”

Aoife Wafer, Ireland Women’s player was honoured to receive her award;

“I am truly honoured to have been recognised once again this year by the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland. While we have achieved some big goals this year, we were disappointed with our finish at the World Cup but the experience has only strengthened our determination to improve and come back stronger.

“Thank you to everyone who got behind the team throughout this year. I am incredibly thankful for the support of my family, friends and teammates throughout a challenging year. I’m especially grateful for the medical team, particularly Ed Mias and Emma Galvin, who looked after my rehab and gave me the opportunity to perform in a groundbreaking World Cup, and also a childhood dream. I can’t wait to continue building the green wave alongside the team towards some exciting new chapters this year.”

Upon receiving the recognition, Ireland Men’s player and Munster Rugby captain, Tadhg Beirne said; “I’m honoured to receive the 2025 Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men’s Player of the Year award. It’s been a memorable year for myself personally, and while we didn’t achieve everything we wanted to with Ireland and Munster, getting that win in Australia with the Lions was something I’ll look back as one of the best memories of my career. No individual reward in rugby can be acknowledged without mentioning the support and efforts of my teammates, at club and national level. I never take being part of these special groups for granted and I’m excited to kick on with them ahead of an exciting part of the season.”

Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Awards 2025 – Winners

Women’s XV Player of the Year:

Aoife Wafer

Men’s XV Player of the Year:

Tadhg Beirne

Men’s 7s Player of the Year:

Dylan O’Grady

Women’s 7s Player of the Year:

Hannah Clarke

Dave Guiney Team of the Year:

British and Irish Lions

Club of the Year:

Nenagh Ormond

Tom Rooney Award:

Hendrik Kruger

Hall of Fame Inductees:

Nora Stapleton

Nigel Carr

Fred Cogley Award:

Frank Quinn

John D. O’Brien