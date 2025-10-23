Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Weekend

There is a full round of fixtures across all divisions in the Energia All-Ireland League on Saturday, and a feature live match on irishrugby+ in the Women’s Division between Old Belvedere against Wickow.

Number of the week – 15

The Galwegians Men’s and Women’s teams go into this weekend with a perfect start – three bonus points wins from three sees both sides top of their respective divisions on fifteen points.

They are one of only four clubs with their senior Men’s and Women’s squads playing in the Energia All-Ireland League. The others are Old Belvedere, Blackrock College, and UL Bohemian.

Women’s Division

Table toppers Galwegians take that unbeaten record to eighth-placed Cooke this weekend, while Railway, who are 10th after the opening three rounds, go in search of their first win at home to Tullow.

Men’s Division 1A

Fourth-placed Old Belvedere against Clontarf, the reigning champions, is always a cracker, while league leaders St. Mary’s College, with an unbeaten run to maintain, make the short trip to the Bowl to play UCD.

Division 1B

There is an intervarsity clash at the Mardyke as ninth-placed UCC host Dublin University, and an Ulster derby between City of Armagh, who have climbed up to third in the standings, and Queen’s University to look forward to.

Division 2A

MU Barnhall and Dungannon are setting the pace at Division 2A’s summit, and they both face Munster opposition this weekend with fourth-placed Old Crescent and Shannon, who sit in seventh, on their travels.

Division 2B

Leaders Galwegians have had the perfect start to the season with three bonus point victories, but there is only a point between them and Saturday’s opponents, fourth-placed Malone, who have also won three from three. Crowley Park will be lively come kick-off.

Division 2C

Bottom plays top at Estuary Road where winless Maladide host table toppers Thomond. Elsewhere on Saturday, second-placed Monkstown make the short trip to Energia Park to face Bective, and there is a Cork derby as Dolphin, in eighth, play Midleton, who are four places above them.