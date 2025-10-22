Curran Coleman And McInerney Continue Try-Scoring Form In #EnergiaAIL

Galwegians winger Kila Curran Coleman and UL Bohemian and Munster star Alana McInerney have emerged as the leading scorers in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division .

It is five tries in three matches for Curran Coleman, who came off the bench to bag a late brace away to Tullow last Saturday. Table toppers Galwegians are on the road to Belfast this weekend to face Cooke.

Joining her on 25 points at the top of the scoring charts is McInerney. Following up on her hat-trick against Railway Union, the Ennis native touched down in each half during UL’s home win over Old Belvedere.

Averaging 46.33 points per game, Galwegians had a classy four-try contribution from centre Niamh Murphy at Blackgates. Ireland dual international Vicky Elmes Kinlan crossed twice for Wicklow against Ennis, moving her onto four tries for the campaign.

The group of players with three tries has grown with Munster captain Maeve Óg O’Leary chipping in with a double for Blackrock College at Railway Union, while ‘Wegians’ flurry of scores included a hat-trick from Ireland Under-20 starlet Emily Foley.

It is a try per match so far for UL Bohs prop Eilís Cahill, the division’s Player of the Year for 2024/25. The 23-year-old has been in prolific form since the start of last season, scoring 21 tries in as many appearances.

Ballincollig captain Aoife Madigan continues to lead by example, notching her third try during their opening victory of the season over Cooke. Galwegians centre Jemma Lees impressed with the boot in Carlow, firing over seven conversions for a 14-point haul.

Meanwhile, there will be live coverage of the Old Belvedere-Wicklow clash on irishrugby+ this Saturday (kick-off 5pm). Fiona Hayes’ Belvedere side are aiming to bounce back at Ollie Campbell Park after defeats to Blackrock and Bohs.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 3:

POINTS –

25 – Kila Curran Coleman (Galwegians), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian)

20 – Jemima Adams Verling (Galwegians), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow), Niamh Murphy (Galwegians)

16 – Nikki Caughey (Railway Union), Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere)

15 – Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian), Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey (Ennis), Emily Foley (Galwegians), Dolores Hughes (Galwegians), Aoife Madigan (Ballincollig), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian)

14 – Beth Roberts (Wicklow), Jemma Lees (Galwegians)

13 – Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian), Emma Keane (Ennis), Abby Moyles (Blackrock College)

12 – Emma Connolly (Ballincollig)

11 – Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian)

10 – Rebecca Brennan (Wicklow), Hannah Clarke (Old Belvedere), Clara Dunne (Wicklow), Emily Gavin (Railway Union), Aoibheann Hahessy (Ennis), Síofra Hession (Galwegians), Shola Iluyemi (Cooke), Awatere McLean-Wanoa (Ballincollig), Eve Prendergast (Ballincollig)

6 – France Bloomfield (Tullow), Amanda Morton (Cooke)

5 – Sophie Barrett (Cooke), Natasja Behan (Blackrock College), Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Sam Brackett (Blackrock College), Ella Burns (Galwegians), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union), Emma Carroll (Tullow), Jamie Church (Wicklow), Lyndsay Clarke (Ennis), Maebh Clenaghan (Cooke), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian), Ciara Coughlan (Ennis), Sophie Cullen (Galwegians), Méabh Deely (Blackrock College), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Chloe Farrell (Tullow), Catherine Fleming (Galwegians), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Vicki Good (Ballincollig), Rachel Griffey (Wicklow), Saher Hamdan (Ennis), Hannah Johnston (Railway Union), Nicola Kilcoyne (Tullow), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere), Jennifer Madden (Wicklow), Gráinne Moran (Galwegians), Andi Murphy (Blackrock College), Sophie Murphy (Wicklow), Alex O’Brien (Tullow), Megan O’Connor (Ennis), Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Ava O’Malley (UL Bohemian), Faye O’Neill (Wicklow), Katie Ann O’Neill (Tullow), Kate O’Sullivan (Ballincollig), Roisin O’Toole (Tullow), Laura Sheehan (Railway Union), Hazel Simmons (Old Belvedere), Naoise Smyth (Old Belvedere), Paige Smyth (Cooke), Roisin Stone (Wicklow), Trinity Todd (Blackrock College), Lorraine Voorbach (Wicklow)

2 – Hilary Fitzgerald (Tullow)

TRIES –

5 – Kila Curran Coleman (Galwegians), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian)

4 – Jemima Adams Verling (Galwegians), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow), Niamh Murphy (Galwegians)

3 – Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian), Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey (Ennis), Emily Foley (Galwegians), Dolores Hughes (Galwegians), Aoife Madigan (Ballincollig), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian)

2 – Rebecca Brennan (Wicklow), Hannah Clarke (Old Belvedere), Clara Dunne (Wicklow), Emily Gavin (Railway Union), Aoibheann Hahessy (Ennis), Shola Iluyemi (Cooke), Awatere McLean-Wanoa (Ballincollig), Eve Prendergast (Ballincollig)

1 – Sophie Barrett (Cooke), Natasja Behan (Blackrock College), Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Sam Brackett (Blackrock College), Ella Burns (Galwegians), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union), Emma Carroll (Tullow), Nikki Caughey (Railway Union), Jamie Church (Wicklow), Lyndsay Clarke (Ennis), Maebh Clenaghan (Cooke), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian), Ciara Coughlan (Ennis), Sophie Cullen (Galwegians), Méabh Deely (Blackrock College), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Chloe Farrell (Tullow), Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian), Catherine Fleming (Galwegians), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Vicki Good (Ballincollig), Rachel Griffey (Wicklow), Saher Hamdan (Ennis), Hannah Johnston (Railway Union), Nicola Kilcoyne (Tullow), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere), Jennifer Madden (Wicklow), Gráinne Moran (Galwegians), Andi Murphy (Blackrock College), Sophie Murphy (Wicklow), Alex O’Brien (Tullow), Megan O’Connor (Ennis), Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Ava O’Malley (UL Bohemian), Faye O’Neill (Wicklow), Katie Ann O’Neill (Tullow), Kate O’Sullivan (Ballincollig), Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere), Roisin O’Toole (Tullow), Laura Sheehan (Railway Union), Hazel Simmons (Old Belvedere), Naoise Smyth (Old Belvedere), Paige Smyth (Cooke), Roisin Stone (Wicklow), Trinity Todd (Blackrock College), Lorraine Voorbach (Wicklow)

