EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1B: Player Rankings – Top Tens

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B is shaping up to be another enthralling ride across the season, especially with promoted club Instonians already making their presence felt, and Garryowen and City of Armagh both rebounding from relegation.

After the opening three rounds, those three clubs are currently in the top four, but unbeaten Old Wesley are setting the pace at the summit. So too is their goal-kicking full-back Tom Larke, who is the division’s leading scorer with 35 points.

With an 83% kicking success rate, Dublin University’s Matty Lynch (pictured below) is sitting on 26 points, while Trinity have also had some eye-catching performances from Kevin Jackson, the division’s leading ball carrier with 41, and Tom Davidson with seven dominant tackles.

There is a four-way tie at the top of the try-scoring charts, with Garryowen’s Alex Wood, who bagged a hat-trick against Instonians, Inst full-back Bradley McNamara, Glen Faloon of Armagh, and UCC’s Stephen O’Shaughnessy all on three tries each.

The elusive McNamara has racked up 362.4 running metres and made six linebreaks and 21 tackle breaks. Instonians’ sharp attack, with two bonus points already secured, has benefited from the offloading ability of centres Bevan Prinsloo (6) and Ian Whitten (5).

Highfield are one of the teams with two wins on the board, and their openside flanker Conor Galvin is leading the second tier’s tackling statistics with a whopping 68 successful hits. Garryowen’s Des Fitzgerald had landed eight dominant tackles.

Old Wesley’s Niall Carroll has made the most kicking metres (722 from 23 kicks), and despite Naas remaining winless across the first block of fixtures, Leinster Academy scrum half Tadhg Brophy and Charlie Sheridan have impressed with seven and six linebreaks respectively.

Putting together back-to-back bonus point victories, Armagh have shown their forward strength. John Glasgow has tallied up five breakdown steals – a figure matched by Inst player-coach Paul Pritchard – and fellow lock Josh McKinley has 20 lineout takes and five steals.

The Opta statistics, collected each week, are provided by Stats Perform.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – PLAYER RANKINGS AFTER ROUND 3:

POINTS –

Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 35

Matty Lynch (Dublin University) 26

Owen O’Kane (City of Armagh) 21

Tim Corkery (Blackrock College) 16

Tom Bohan (Naas) 16

Alex Wood (Garryowen) 15

Bradley McNamara (Instonians) 15

Glen Faloon (City of Armagh) 15

Lachlan Stewart (Garryowen) 15

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 15

Stephen O’Shaughnessy (UCC) 15

TRIES –

Alex Wood (Garryowen) 3

Bradley McNamara (Instonians) 3

Glen Faloon (City of Armagh) 3

Stephen O’Shaughnessy (UCC) 3

Bevan Prinsloo (Instonians) 2

Chris Barrett (UCC) 2

Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 2

Henry Walker (Queen’s University) 2

James McCormick (City of Armagh) 2

Jamie Shanahan (Highfield) 2

Kamil Nowak (UCC) 2

Kieran O’Shea (Old Wesley) 2

Mark Dorgan (Highfield) 2

Mark Hetherington (UCC) 2

Max Clein (Garryowen) 2

Nicky Greene (Highfield) 2

Noah Byrne (Dublin University) 2

Noah Patterson (Highfield) 2

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 2

Zach Baird (Dublin University) 2

KICKING ACCURACY (Minimum five attempts) –

Matty Lynch (Dublin University) 10 made/12 attempts – 83%

Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 5/6 – 83%

Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 13/16 – 81%

Owen O’Kane (City of Armagh) 10/13 – 77%

Tim Corkery (Blackrock College) 7/11 – 64%

Tom Wood (Garryowen) 3/5 – 60%

Charlie O’Shea (UCC) 4/7 – 57%

Josh Eagleson (Instonians) 6/11 – 55%

Tom Bohan (Naas) 6/12 – 50%

Harry Murphy (UCC) 3/6 – 50%

SUCCESSFUL TACKLES –

Conor Galvin (Highfield) 68

Thomas Dougan (City of Armagh) 53

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University) 51

Naoise Golden (Blackrock College) 51

Cathal Kelly (Old Wesley) 45

Henry Walker (Queen’s University) 45

John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 44

Josh McKinley (City of Armagh) 43

Dan Campbell (Old Wesley) 42

Ryan Finlay (City of Armagh) 41

DOMINANT TACKLES –

Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 8

Henry Walker (Queen’s University) 7

Tom Davidson (Dublin University) 7

Dawid Nowak (UCC) 6

Conall Henchy (Dublin University) 5

Shane Cawley (Old Wesley) 5

Billy Allen (Queen’s University) 4

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University) 4

Nicky Greene (Highfield) 4

Oisin Cooke (Garryowen) 4

Rian Handley (Old Wesley) 4

Ryan Street (Queen’s University) 4

CARRIES –

Kevin Jackson (Dublin University) 41

Cathal Kelly (Old Wesley) 39

Mark Dorgan (Highfield) 38

Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College) 36

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 35

Henry Walker (Queen’s University) 34

David Walsh (Dublin University) 33

David Whitten (Instonians) 33

Jamie Shanahan (Highfield) 33

Thomas Dougan (City of Armagh) 33

Wilhelm de Klerk (Queen’s University) 33

RUNNING METRES –

Bradley McNamara (Instonians) 362.4

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 352.4

Jamie Shanahan (Highfield) 300.2

Ben McFarlane (Queen’s University) 291.8

Noah Byrne (Dublin University) 284.2

David Whitten (Instonians) 268.1

Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 265.6

Cathal Kelly (Old Wesley) 258.4

Barry Galvin (Blackrock College) 253.5

Mark Keane (Instonians) 243.9

KICKS –

Clark Logan (Queen’s University) 27

Niall Carroll (Old Wesley) 23

Owen O’Kane (City of Armagh) 22

Bradley McNamara (Instonians) 18

Charlie O’Shea (UCC) 18

Chris Banon (Highfield) 18

Tim Corkery (Blackrock College) 18

Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 17

Nick Murray (City of Armagh) 16

Oscar Cawley (Dublin University) 16

Tom Wood (Garryowen) 16

KICKING METRES –

Niall Carroll (Old Wesley) 722

Bradley McNamara (Instonians) 720.5

Clark Logan (Queen’s University) 684.8

Tim Corkery (Blackrock College) 636.7

Owen O’Kane (City of Armagh) 599.8

Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 597.6

Matty Lynch (Dublin University) 564.3

Tom Wood (Garryowen) 546.4

Charlie O’Shea (UCC) 484.1

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 410.9

OFFLOADS –

Bevan Prinsloo (Instonians) 6

Ben O’Connor (UCC) 5

Ian Whitten (Instonians) 5

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 5

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 4

David Whitten (Instonians) 4

Dylan O’Keeffe (Naas) 4

Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC) 4

James McCormick (City of Armagh) 4

Jed O’Dwyer (UCC) 4

Tadhg Brophy (Naas) 4

Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 4

LINEBREAKS –

Tadhg Brophy (Naas) 7

Bradley McNamara (Instonians) 6

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 6

Fionn Rowsome (Garryowen) 5

JJ O’Neill (Garryowen) 4

Noah Byrne (Dublin University) 4

Ben McFarlane (Queen’s University) 3

Bevan Prinsloo (Instonians) 3

Donal Conroy (Naas) 3

Eoin Walsh (Naas) 3

Fraser Cunningham (Queen’s University) 3

Harry Waters (Blackrock College) 3

Johnny O’Sullivan (Dublin University) 3

Mark Keane (Instonians) 3

Matthew McCarthy (Blackrock College) 3

Matty Lynch (Dublin University) 3

Nicky Greene (Highfield) 3

Oscar Cawley (Dublin University) 3

Tom Monaghan (Naas) 3

Wilhelm de Klerk (Queen’s University) 3

TACKLE BREAKS –

Bradley McNamara (Instonians) 21

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 16

Jamie Shanahan (Highfield) 14

Noah Byrne (Dublin University) 13

Jack Delaney (Garryowen) 12

Matthew McCarthy (Blackrock College) 12

Tim Corkery (Blackrock College) 12

Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 12

Bevan Prinsloo (Instonians) 11

Jack O’Neill (Dublin University) 11

James McCormick (City of Armagh) 11

BREAKDOWN STEALS –

John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 5

Paul Pritchard (Instonians) 5

David Whitten (Instonians) 4

Brad Clements (Naas) 3

Josh Stevens (Queen’s University) 3

Billy Hayes (Garryowen) 2

Cathal Kelly (Old Wesley) 2

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University) 2

Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley) 2

Ian Whitten (Instonians) 2

Jack O’Neill (Dublin University) 2

Joe Finn (Garryowen) 2

Kamil Nowak (UCC) 2

Mark Lee (Instonians) 2

Mark Walsh (Dublin University) 2

Naoise Golden (Blackrock College) 2

Nicky Greene (Highfield) 2

Tyrese Abolarin (Queen’s University) 2

DEFENSIVE RUCK ARRIVALS –

John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 5

Paul Pritchard (Instonians) 5

Brad Clements (Naas) 3

David Whitten (Instonians) 3

Josh Stevens (Queen’s University) 3

Billy Hayes (Garryowen) 2

Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley) 2

Ian Whitten (Instonians) 2

Joe Finn (Garryowen) 2

Kamil Nowak (UCC) 2

Mark Lee (Instonians) 2

Mark Walsh (Dublin University) 2

Naoise Golden (Blackrock College) 2

Nicky Greene (Highfield) 2

Tyrese Abolarin (Queen’s University) 2

LINEOUT TAKES –

Josh McKinley (City of Armagh) 20

Sam O’Sullivan (UCC) 18

Finn McCall (Garryowen) 17

Joe Finn (Garryowen) 14

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University) 13

Dave O’Connell (Highfield) 12

Tom Davidson (Dublin University) 11

David Whitten (Instonians) 10

Kevin Jackson (Dublin University) 10

John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 9

LINEOUT STEALS –

Josh McKinley (City of Armagh) 5

Jason Aherne (UCC) 3

David Whitten (Instonians) 2

Inigo Cruise O’Brien (Blackrock College) 2

James O’Loughlin (Naas) 2

Joe Finn (Garryowen) 2

Joe Hopes (Queen’s University) 2

Roy Whelan (Blackrock College) 2

Tommy Butler (Blackrock College) 2

Adam Deay (Naas) 1

Brad Clements (Naas) 1

Cathal Kelly (Old Wesley) 1

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University) 1

Craig Gilroy (Instonians) 1

Dave O’Connell (Highfield) 1

Jamie Rogan (Blackrock College) 1

Joe Byrne (Blackrock College) 1

Jonny Morton (City of Armagh) 1

Kamil Nowak (UCC) 1

Kevin Jackson (Dublin University) 1

Luke O’Connor (Old Wesley) 1

Mark Lee (Instonians) 1

Marty Vorster (Instonians) 1

Max Clein (Garryowen) 1

Pat McBarron (Old Wesley) 1

Rob Murphy (Highfield) 1

Stephen O’Shaughnessy (UCC) 1

Thomas Dougan (City of Armagh) 1

MINUTES PLAYED –

Alex Wood (Garryowen) 240

Bevan Prinsloo (Instonians) 240

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 240

Clark Logan (Queen’s University) 240

Conor Galvin (Highfield) 240

David Whitten (Instonians) 240

Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 240

Finn McCall (Garryowen) 240

Joe Finn (Garryowen) 240

John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 240

Josh McKinley (City of Armagh) 240

Lachlan Stewart (Garryowen) 240

Nicky Greene (Highfield) 240

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 240

Ross Taylor (City of Armagh) 240

Ryan Street (Queen’s University) 240

Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh) 240

Tadhg Brophy (Naas) 240

Wilhelm de Klerk (Queen’s University) 240

