EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Player Rankings – Top Tens

The Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A resumes this weekend, and there are some familiar faces and new names leading the player rankings so far this season. The Opta statistics, collected each week, are provided by Stats Perform .

Three rounds in, unbeaten leaders St. Mary’s College boast the top points scorer in Mick O’Gara (41 points), while their captain Conor Dean, who starred against Old Belvedere last time out, has kicked astutely out of hand with 30 kicks.

Ulster Academy winger Ethan Graham shot straight to the top of the try-scoring charts with his six-try haul at home to UCD. Cork Constitution hooker Danny Sheahan and Young Munster’s Hubert Gilvarry are next up on four tries each.

Clontarf lock Fionn Gilbert has impressed at lineout time with 23 takes and three steals, and his team-mate, Oran Walsh, is level with Munster Academy youngster Sheahan for breakdown steals (4).

In-form winger Gilvarry has stood out with 18 tackle breaks and seven linebreaks – figures matched by Nenagh Ormond centre Angus Blackmore and ‘Hinch’s Graham respectively. The Cookies’ Kelvin Langan is the top offloader with seven.

With Cork Constitution currently sitting second in the table, the ever-influential Jack Kelleher is averaging 15 carries per game, and lock Cian Barry has registered seven dominant tackles.

Former Leicester Tiger Morgan Meredith, now bedding into the Old Belvedere back-line, has led the way with 832.3 kicking metres. Another new recruit for ‘Belvo, flanker Ronán O’Sullivan, has set the tone defensively with 46 successful tackles.

Munster winger Shay McCarthy has also made a strong start to the campaign. He has scored three tries and clocked up 396.5 running metres for Young Munster, along with making an impact for Munster ‘A’ with a second-half brace against Leinster ‘A’ last week.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – PLAYER RANKINGS AFTER ROUND 3:

POINTS –

Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College) 41

David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere) 30

Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch) 30

Dylan Hicks (Cork Constitution) 26

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 22

Conor McMahon (Nenagh Ormond) 22

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 22

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution) 20

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 20

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 15

Charlie Molony (UCD) 15

Duinn Maguire (UCD) 15

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 15

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 15

James Tarrant (Lansdowne) 15

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 15

TRIES –

Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch) 6

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution) 4

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 4

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 3

Charlie Molony (UCD) 3

Duinn Maguire (UCD) 3

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 3

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 3

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 3

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 2

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 2

Ben Blaney (Terenure College) 2

Bobby Sheehan (Lansdowne) 2

Dan Martin (Terenure College) 2

Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College) 2

Ruairi Shields (St. Mary’s College) 2

Ryan McMahon (Old Belvedere) 2

Todd Lawlor (Lansdowne) 2

KICKING ACCURACY (Minimum five attempts) –

Caspar Gabriel (Terenure College) 6 made/6 attempts – 100%

Julian Leszczynski (Terenure College) 6/6 – 100%

Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne) 5/5 – 100%

David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere) 12/14 – 86%

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 10/12 – 83%

Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College) 13/16 – 81%

Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch) 6/8 – 75%

James Tarrant (Lansdowne) 6/8 – 75%

Dylan Hicks (Cork Constitution) 10/14 – 71%

Conor McMahon (Nenagh Ormond) 9/13 – 69%

SUCCESSFUL TACKLES –

Ronán O’Sullivan (Old Belvedere) 46

Josh Gimblett (St. Mary’s College) 45

Max Russell (Terenure College) 43

Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch) 41

Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 41

Oisin Michel (St. Mary’s College) 41

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 40

Oisin Shannon (Terenure College) 40

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 37

Cian Barry (Cork Constitution) 35

Ethan Reilly (Terenure College) 35

Jack Nelson Murray (St. Mary’s College) 35

DOMINANT TACKLES –

Cian Barry (Cork Constitution) 7

Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch) 6

Finn Burke (St. Mary’s College) 6

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 6

Luke Masters (Cork Constitution) 6

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 5

Ethan Reilly (Terenure College) 5

Josh Gimblett (St. Mary’s College) 5

Juan Beukes (Lansdowne) 5

Paul Deeny (Clontarf) 5

Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch) 5

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 5

CARRIES –

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 45

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 41

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 36

Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch) 35

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 33

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 33

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution) 31

Todd Lawlor (Lansdowne) 31

Ryan McMahon (Old Belvedere) 30

Connor Fahy (Clontarf) 29

Dan Goggin (St. Mary’s College) 29

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 29

RUNNING METRES –

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 396.5

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 326.7

Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch) 313.2

Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch) 306.5

Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch) 264.8

Todd Lawlor (Lansdowne) 258.9

Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College) 256

Charlie Molony (UCD) 255.8

Matt Brice (Nenagh Ormond) 244.8

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 239.9

KICKS –

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 30

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 25

Chris O’Connor (Old Belvedere) 23

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 22

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 21

Sam Owens (Clontarf) 21

David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere) 20

Jack Matthews (Lansdowne) 20

Luke Kerr (Nenagh Ormond) 18

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 18

KICKING METRES –

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 832.3

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 754.5

David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere) 616.6

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 578.1

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 556.6

Sam Owens (Clontarf) 503.8

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 476.1

Chris O’Connor (Old Belvedere) 473.5

Caspar Gabriel (Terenure College) 471.2

Kelvin Langan (Young Munster) 453.4

OFFLOADS –

Kelvin Langan (Young Munster) 7

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution) 5

Derek Corcoran (Nenagh Ormond) 5

Luke Kerr (Nenagh Ormond) 5

Aaron Coleman (Clontarf) 4

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 4

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 4

Connor Fahy (Clontarf) 4

Craig Adams (Terenure College) 4

Evan O’Connell (Young Munster) 4

Fionn Gibbons (Young Munster) 4

Harry Langbridge (Young Munster) 4

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 4

John Healy (Nenagh Ormond) 4

Max Russell (Terenure College) 4

LINEBREAKS –

Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch) 7

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 7

Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch) 6

Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch) 5

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 4

Charlie Molony (UCD) 4

Dan Martin (Terenure College) 4

Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College) 4

Sean Condon (Cork Constitution) 4

Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 3

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 3

Craig Adams (Terenure College) 3

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 3

Mark Fogarty (St. Mary’s College) 3

Ruairi Shields (St. Mary’s College) 3

TACKLE BREAKS –

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 18

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 18

Dylan O’Grady (Clontarf) 17

Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch) 16

Charlie Molony (UCD) 15

Craig Adams (Terenure College) 15

Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 15

Todd Lawlor (Lansdowne) 14

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 13

Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch) 12

Matt Brice (Nenagh Ormond) 12

BREAKDOWN STEALS –

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution) 4

Oran Walsh (Clontarf) 4

Aaron Coleman (Clontarf) 3

Conor Tonge (UCD) 3

Fionn McWey (Old Belvedere) 3

John Devine (Terenure College) 3

Marcus Rea (Ballynahinch) 3

Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch) 2

Dan Barron (UCD) 2

Dan Goggin (St. Mary’s College) 2

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 2

Jack Cooke (Lansdowne) 2

Jack Nelson Murray (St. Mary’s College) 2

Leo Langbridge (Young Munster) 2

Luke Murphy (Young Munster) 2

Oran Handley (UCD) 2

DEFENSIVE RUCK ARRIVALS –

Oran Walsh (Clontarf) 4

Conor Tonge (UCD) 3

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution) 3

Fionn McWey (Old Belvedere) 3

John Devine (Terenure College) 3

Aaron Coleman (Clontarf) 2

Dan Barron (UCD) 2

Dan Goggin (St. Mary’s College) 2

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 2

Jack Nelson Murray (St. Mary’s College) 2

Leo Langbridge (Young Munster) 2

Marcus Rea (Ballynahinch) 2

Oran Handley (UCD) 2

LINEOUT TAKES –

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 23

Jack Cooke (Lansdowne) 22

Dan Barron (UCD) 20

Sean Rigney (Terenure College) 15

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 14

Evan O’Connell (Young Munster) 14

Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch) 13

Kevin O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 13

Cian Barry (Cork Constitution) 12

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 11

LINEOUT STEALS –

John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 4

Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College) 4

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 3

Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 3

Bobby Sheehan (Lansdowne) 2

Daniel Leane (St. Mary’s College) 2

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution) 2

Jack Cooke (Lansdowne) 2

Oisin Shannon (Terenure College) 2

Arron Roulston (Young Munster) 1

Alan Kennedy (Young Munster) 1

Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution) 1

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 1

Cillian Jacob (St. Mary’s College) 1

Duinn Maguire (UCD) 1

Evan Murphy (Nenagh Ormond) 1

Evan O’Connell (Young Munster) 1

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 1

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 1

Jack Nelson Murray (St. Mary’s College) 1

Josh Gimblett (St. Mary’s College) 1

Kyle Gill (Ballynahinch) 1

Liam Corcoran (St. Mary’s College) 1

Lucas Maguire (UCD) 1

Max Russell (Terenure College) 1

Oran O’Reilly (Young Munster) 1

Sean Rigney (Terenure College) 1

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 1

MINUTES PLAYED –

Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch) 240

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 240

Charlie Molony (UCD) 240

Chris O’Connor (Old Belvedere) 240

Cian Barry (Cork Constitution) 240

Connor Fahy (Clontarf) 240

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 240

Conor McMahon (Nenagh Ormond) 240

Craig Adams (Terenure College) 240

Dan Barron (UCD) 240

Donnacha McGuire (UCD) 240

Dylan O’Grady (Clontarf) 240

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 240

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 240

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 240

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 240

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 240

Josh Gimblett (St. Mary’s College) 240

Juan Beukes (Lansdowne) 240

Matt Brice (Nenagh Ormond) 240

Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College) 240

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 240

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 240

Peter Maher (Clontarf) 240

Sean Condon (Cork Constitution) 240

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 240

Todd Lawlor (Lansdowne) 240

Tom Murtagh (UCD) 240

