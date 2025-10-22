Farrell Follows Ireland Call-Up With Announcement Of New Munster Deal

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed a two-year contract extension for Tom Farrell that will keep him at the province until at least 2028.

Farrell made the switch to Munster last year after a very successful seven seasons at Connacht where he scored 21 tries in 112 appearances.

The 32-year-old centre showed incredible durability throughout his debut campaign where he played in every competitive fixture for Munster for a total of 26 matches, scoring 11 tries.

He has enjoyed an excellent start to his Munster career, winning the Bank of Ireland Munster Men’s Player of the Year award and the URC Playmaker of the Year award in his debut season which included a number of standout performances.

Farrell, who has been a mainstay in the Munster midfield since joining the province, has continued to demonstrate his importance and his consistent form this season after recovering from a short-term injury which kept him out of the opening two games.

On his return to fitness, the Dubliner delivered a player-of-the-match performance in a hard-fought win over Edinburgh before showcasing his skillset in scoring a crucial try against Leinster at Croke Park last weekend.

His form was rewarded by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell who called him up to the squad for the upcoming November internationals, including next week’s Gallagher Cup clash with New Zealand in Chicago.

Speaking in Ireland camp earlier this week about Tom Farrell’s impact at Munster, the province’s captain Tadhg Beirne said: “I’d say Connacht are scratching their heads how they let him go.

“You’d seen glimpses of how good he was with Connacht, and then he just hit the ground running with us.

“He’s been, touch wood, lucky in terms of staying injury free which I know, in Connacht, he struggled with a bit. But the quality was always there.

“I’ve been playing with Tom for as long as I can remember between Lansdowne and Leinster. We both went our separate directions and I’ve seen the quality he’s had for a very long time, and it’s no surprise that he brought that to Munster.

“Player of the season for us last year, fans’ player of the season, Playmaker, I think, he won for the URC, speaks volumes of the player he’s been over the last 12 months.

“He did it again on Saturday (in the derby at Croke Park). 100% deserving of him being in here (with Ireland), and excited to see how he goes.”