EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 3 Previews

The irishrugby+ cameras will be at the JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds for leaders Wicklow’s clash with third-placed Suttonians, as the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division resumes for round 3.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 3:

Saturday, October 19

Kick-off 5pm unless stated –

OLD BELVEDERE (10th) v UL BOHEMIAN (4th), Ollie Campbell Park, 1pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: LL; UL Bohemian: WL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: Emma Tilly 5; Tries: Emma Tilly 1; UL Bohemian: Points: Kate Flannery 14; Tries: Beth Buttimer, Eilís Cahill 2 each

Preview: Having failed to pick up a point during the first two rounds, Old Belvedere already have ground to make up. It does not get much tougher than the defending champions paying them a visit, but Tania Rosser’s charges are relishing the challenge.

Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton and Jade Gaffney are building a very good rapport at half-back, behind an equally youthful ‘Belvo pack that contains Ireland Under-20 captain Jane Neill. There was not much in it last season, with UL Bohemian claiming 20-15 and 19-10 wins.

Bohs are smarting from a last-gasp loss to Railway Union, and you have to go back to September 2022 since they suffered back-to-back league defeats. Fiona Hayes’ side should lay the platform up front, coupled with Kate Flannery’s playmaking, for a quick return to winning ways.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 2, 2023: Old Belvedere 15 UL Bohemian 20, Ollie Campbell Park; Saturday, April 13, 2024: UL Bohemian 19 Old Belvedere 10, Annacotty

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UL Bohemian to win

BLACKROCK COLLEGE (7th) v RAILWAY UNION (2nd), Stradbrook

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Blackrock College: LW; Railway Union: WW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Blackrock College: Points: Hannah O’Connor 13; Tries: Mya Alcorn 2; Railway Union: Points: Amanda Berta 19; Tries: Amanda Berta, Keelin Brady, Lindsay Peat 3 each

Preview: These two teams are both fresh from hard-fought comeback victories. Blackrock opened their win account against Old Belvedere thanks to Mya Alcorn’s two-try cameo, while Ireland dual international Claire Boles was Railway Union’s late try-scoring hero away to UL Bohs.

These south Dublin rivals are still bedding in some new players, but one who has stood out for Railway so far is USA international Amanda Berta with three tries from the wing. Blackrock have some threatening runners of their own, including Connacht’s Ava Ryder, the former Railway winger.

Blackrock captain Hannah O’Connor commented: “We’d like to think after the win and the loss, and the two weeks of building since then, that we’ll give a good account of ourselves. Railway are definitely favourites, but nothing like a good Dublin derby to fuel the fire and always bring a bit of atmosphere.”

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 2, 2023: Railway Union 38 Blackrock College 22, Park Avenue; Saturday, April 13, 2024: Blackrock College 12 Railway Union 17, Stradbrook

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Railway Union to win

GALWEGIANS (6th) v COOKE (5th), Crowley Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Galwegians: WL; Cooke: LW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Galwegians: Points: Chloe Casey, Emily Foley, Grace Browne Moran, Roisin Maher, Stacy Hanley 5 each; Tries: Chloe Casey, Emily Foley, Grace Browne Moran, Roisin Maher, Stacy Hanley 1 each; Cooke: Points: Amanda Morton 13; Tries: Ilse van Staden 2

Preview: Ailish Quinn, who captained the Ireland Under-18s last season, steps up to make her Energia All-Ireland League debut. The Ballina youngster starts in the back row for Galwegians, who also bring in Stacy Hanley, Grace Fennell, Lorna Martin, and speedy winger Gemma Faulkner.

‘Wegians’ first away trip under Jack Clarke ended in a disappointing 38-point defeat to Wicklow, so they will want to right the wrongs of that performance. Cooke, their third round opponents, have fond memories of their most recent journey to Crowley Park.

The Belfast side ran out 34-10 winners in Glenina last December, and put five tries past Tullow a fortnight ago to move up into the top half of the table. Three of their forwards got on the scoresheet, including former Ireland prop Ilse van Staden, who is 41 and playing as well as ever.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 9, 2023: Galwegians 10 Cooke 34, Crowley Park; Saturday, April 13, 2024: Cooke 12 Galwegians 19, Shaw’s Bridge

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cooke to win

SUTTONIANS (3rd) v WICKLOW (1st), JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds (live on irishrugby+)

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Suttonians: WD; Wicklow: WW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Suttonians: Points: Clara Sexton, Lauren Farrell McCabe 10 each; Tries: Clara Sexton, Lauren Farrell McCabe 2 each; Wicklow: Points: Emily McKeown 20; Tries: Emily McKeown 4

Preview: This is shaping up to be an intriguing contest, and a big test of both sides’ early season progress. It is a huge day for Suttonians as their three senior teams, both Men’s and Women’s, will be part of a triple header of fixtures at the club’s Station Road base.

For this irishrugby+ live-streamed showdown, Suttonians will want to limit the influence of Wicklow player-coach Emily McKeown, who helped the Dubliners to win the Women’s Division Conference title in 2022. With her new club, the elusive winger has already racked up four tries in two games.

Sutts have some pace of their own out wide in Inaya Madyun, a new American recruit who crossed the whitewash during their rain-lashed draw away to Ballincollig. Tough to split both packs when they are on song, but Leinster’s Caoimhe Molloy could prove a key figure for the table toppers.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 2, 2023: Suttonians 45 Wicklow 12, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds; Saturday, April 13, 2024: Wicklow 20 Suttonians 10, Ashtown Lane

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Wicklow to win

TULLOW (9th) v BALLINCOLLIG (8th), Blackgates

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Tullow: LL; Ballincollig: LD

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Tullow: Points: Joanna Mahon 10; Tries: Joanna Mahon 2; Ballincollig: Points: Brighid Twohig 10; Tries:Brighid Twohig 2

Preview: A first win of the campaign is the prize on offer for both teams. For Tullow, such a result would have added weight as they are just a few weeks into their first season as an All-Ireland League club. Powerful prop Joanna Mahon is chasing her third try in as many games.

A strong start is vital for Paul Canavan’s charges, especially after they leaked four first half tries to Cooke last time out. Ballincollig have averaged just 13.5 points per match so far, and creating and converting more chances is top of the agenda for Helen Brosnan’s eighth-placed side.

Munster forward Aoibheann McGrath looks to have a bright future in ‘Collig colours, following her try-scoring contribution against Suttonians. With three league seasons under their belt and Michelle O’Driscoll leading by example in midfield, the Cork outfit are favoured to take the spoils here.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Ballincollig to win