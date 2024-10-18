EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A & 1B: Round 4 Previews

There is a focus on opposite ends of Division 1A this weekend, as Clontarf and Terenure College meet in a top of the table clash, and City of Armagh and UCD, who occupy the bottom two spots, also face off.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 4:

Saturday, October 19

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

CITY OF ARMAGH (9th) v UCD (10th), Palace Grounds

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: City of Armagh: LLW; UCD: LLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – City of Armagh: Points: Kyle Faloon 20; Tries: Evin Crummie, Kyle Faloon, Lewis Finlay, Neil Faloon 1 each; UCD: Points: Michael Moloney 10; Tries: Andrew Osborne, Bobby Sheehan, Charlie Molony, Michael Moloney, Ruairi Shields, Ruben Moloney, Tom Murtagh 1 each

Preview: History repeated itself for City of Armagh who, like last season, had two tight defeats first up before winning in Limerick. It was at Shannon last year, and a fortnight ago they prevailed 13-6 at Garryowen where scrum half Lewis Finlay scored the only try.

Watch out for Armagh captain Nigel Simpson with a division-leading four breakdown steals so far. UCD are still searching for their opening win of the campaign, but showed enough against leaders Clontarf to suggest that they should be further up the table.

Emerging Ireland lock Conor O’Tighearnaigh will start for the students, along with fellow Leinster Academy players, Ruben Moloney, Ben Brownlee, Rory McGuire, and Alan Spicer. However, injured half-back Michael Moloney, last season’s top points scorer, remains an absentee.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 18, 2023: City of Armagh 18 UCD 25, Palace Grounds; Saturday, February 10, 2024: UCD 32 City of Armagh 22, UCD Bowl

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UCD to win

CLONTARF (1st) v TERENURE COLLEGE (2nd), Castle Avenue

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Clontarf: WWW; Terenure College: WLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Clontarf: Points: Conor Kelly 30; Tries: Dylan Donnellan 3; Terenure College: Points: Aran Egan 22; Tries: Fintan Gunne, Henry McErlean 2 each

Preview: Having played the two promoted clubs and UCD during the first block, Clontarf face their biggest test of the new season to date with the visit of last season’s table toppers. Terenure College are certainly battle-hardened, having outlasted Lansdowne for their second victory.

Clontarf captain Dylan Donnellan already has three tries to his name, adding to his incredible 61-try haul from the last three seasons. Terenure’s Adam La Grue remains a classy operator at full-back, leading the division with almost 300 running metres, while also making 25 carries and 11 tackle breaks.

Looking forward to this heavyweight encounter, ‘Tarf second row Fionn Gilbert said: “We’ve always had some great battles with Terenure, especially in the last year. They are a quality team and obviously I was lucky to be coached by Sean (Skehan with the Ireland Club XV), so I know how he preps the lads.”

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 14, 2023: Clontarf 26 Terenure College 16, Castle Avenue; Saturday, March 30, 2024: Terenure College 29 Clontarf 15, Lakelands Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Clontarf to win

LANSDOWNE (7th) v CORK CONSTITUTION (3rd), Aviva Stadium back pitch

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Lansdowne: LWL; Cork Constitution: LWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Lansdowne: Points: Stephen Madigan 20; Tries: Andy Marks 3; Cork Constitution: Points: James Taylor 26; Tries: Scott Buckley 3

Preview: Emerging Ireland duo Charlie Tector and Cormac Foley are Lansdowne’s starting half-backs, as head coach Declan Fassbender makes five changes for the visit of the defending champions. Greg McGrath, Juan Beukes, and Donough Lawlor are added to the pack.

Cork Constitution won the corresponding fixture 25-19 last March thanks to a Matthew Bowen hat-trick. They also had six points to spare at home the previous November, so another tight tussle looks likely here, especially with Lansdowne determined to bounce back from losing at ‘Nure.

Back from the Emerging Ireland tour, Munster Academy hooker Danny Sheahan joins his cousin Jacob on the Cork Con bench. Daniel Hurley and Louis Kahn are the two back-line changes made by Jonny Holland, while Luke Kerr and former captain Aidan Moynihan come in as replacements.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 4, 2023: Cork Constitution 23 Lansdowne 17, Temple Hill; Saturday, March 2, 2024: Lansdowne 19 Cork Constitution 25, Aviva Stadium back pitch

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cork Constitution to win

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (4th) v GARRYOWEN (8th), Templeville Road

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: St. Mary’s College: LWL; Garryowen: WLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – St. Mary’s College: Points: Mick O’Gara 25; Tries: Leandro Ramirez 2; Garryowen: Points: Kelvin Langan 21; Tries: Colm Hogan, Gordon Wood 2 each

Preview: St. Mary’s College had the edge over Garryowen last season, as a hard-earned double helped them on their way to the Division 1B title and automatic promotion. The Light Blues used the play-off route to join the Dubliners in the top flight, and precious points are on offer tomorrow.

Bryan Fitzgerald, who made his first two Munster appearances in the last three weeks, returns to co-captain Garryowen. There are also starts for Emerging Ireland prop George Hadden, Munster’s Jack Daly, and Hadden’s 19-year-old Munster Academy colleague, Dylan Hicks, at out-half.

St. Mary’s only have one win on the board but, tellingly, their fistful of bonus points – five in all – has them in the top four currently. They are playing some bright attacking rugby under Mark McHugh, and Dan Goggin and Jack Nelson (four each) are two of the division’s leading offloaders.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 18, 2023: Garryowen 22 St. Mary’s College 31, Dooradoyle; Saturday, February 10, 2024: St. Mary’s College 28 Garryowen 27, Templeville Road

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: St. Mary’s College to win

YOUNG MUNSTER (5th) v BALLYNAHINCH (6th), Tom Clifford Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Young Munster: WWL; Ballynahinch: WLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Young Munster: Points: Julian Leszczynski 23; Tries: Shay McCarthy 2; Ballynahinch: Points: Conor Rankin 14; Tries: Aaron Sexton, Ethan Graham 2 each

Preview: These teams had two engrossing battles last season, with Young Munster emerging victorious on both occasions. They won 16-13 at Ballymacarn Park last December, courtesy of a last-minute penalty from Shane O’Leary, who starts tomorrow at outside centre.

Munster’s Tony Butler takes the reins at out-half, so Argentinian Julian Leszczynski switches to full-back for the Cookies. Shay McCarthy slots back in on the left wing, and captain Alan Kennedy also returns at blindside flanker. Connacht’s Adam McBurney is given a bench role.

Ballynahinch make the trip to Limerick with some exciting Ulster talent included. Wingers Aaron Sexton and Ethan Graham are both chasing their third tries of the campaign. Reuben Crothers is brought in at blindside flanker, and Kyle McCall, Will Hopes, and Ronan McCusker are the other changes up front.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 9, 2023: Ballynahinch 13 Young Munster 16, Ballymacarn Park; Saturday, January 20, 2024: Young Munster 26 Ballynahinch 25, Tom Clifford Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Young Munster to win