Wicklow’s McKeown Leads The Way As #EnergiaAIL Women’s Division Top Scorer

Wicklow’s new player-coach Emily McKeown has shown her finishing ability on the wing with four tries during the opening two rounds of the Energia All-Ireland League season .

McKeown, a Women’s Development Officer with Leinster Rugby, is the leading points and try scorer in the Women’s Division. Her 20-point haul has her just ahead of Railway Union newcomer Amanda Berta (19 points).

Helping Wicklow to climb to the top of the table, McKeown touched down twice during both of their bonus point wins over Tullow and Galwegians.

USA international Berta crowned her Railway debut against Old Belvedere with two tries and two conversions, and also crossed the whitewash in the last round away to defending champions UL Bohemian.

Railway forwards Keelin Brady and Lindsay Peat started the new league campaign with hat-tricks against Belvedere. Wicklow’s Roisin Stone joined them on three tries following her final quarter double against ‘Wegians.

Amongst the group of players with two tries so far is Tullow prop Joanna Mahon, and Cooke out-half Amanda Morton kicked 11 points last time out to sit just behind the leading goal-kickers, UL star Kate Flannery and Wicklow’s Beth Roberts (14 points each).

The Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division resumes this weekend, and you can watch live coverage of leaders Wicklow’s visit to Suttonians on irishrugby+ from 5pm on Saturday.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 2:

POINTS –

20 – Emily McKeown (Wicklow)

19 – Amanda Berta (Railway Union)

15 – Keelin Brady (Railway Union), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union), Roisin Stone (Wicklow)

14 – Beth Roberts (Wicklow), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian)

13 – Amanda Morton (Cooke), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College)

10 – Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian), Brighid Twohig (Ballincollig), Clara Sexton (Suttonians), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian), Ella Roberts (Wicklow), Ilse van Staden (Cooke), Joanna Mahon (Tullow), Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians), Mya Alcorn (Blackrock College), Nikki Caughey (Railway Union)

5 – Annie Gardiner (Tullow), Aoibheann McGrath (Ballincollig), Ava Fannin (Blackrock College), Bronach Cassidy (Suttonians), Cara O’Kane (Cooke), Carla Cloney (Tullow), Chloe Casey (Galwegians), Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian), Claire Boles (Railway Union), Clara Dunne (Wicklow), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Emily Foley (Galwegians), Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig), Grace Browne Moran (Galwegians), Hannah Downey (Cooke), Inaya Madyun (Suttonians), Kate O’Sullivan (Ballincollig), Katie Grant Duggan (Suttonians), Laura Sheehan (Railway Union), Megan Simpson (Cooke), Rachel Griffey (Wicklow), Roisin Maher (Galwegians), Saoirse Crowe (UL Bohemian), Sarah Gleeson (Wicklow), Stacey Sloan (Cooke), Stacy Hanley (Galwegians)

4 – Emma O’Leary (Galwegians), Laura Claridge (Suttonians), Roisin O’Toole (Tullow)

2 – Catherine Dempsey (Tullow), Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere), Emma Connolly (Ballincollig), Tess Proos (Blackrock College)

TRIES –

4 – Emily McKeown (Wicklow)

3 – Amanda Berta (Railway Union), Keelin Brady (Railway Union), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union), Roisin Stone (Wicklow)

2 – Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian), Brighid Twohig (Ballincollig), Clara Sexton (Suttonians), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian), Ella Roberts (Wicklow), Ilse van Staden (Cooke), Joanna Mahon (Tullow), Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians), Mya Alcorn (Blackrock College)

1 – Annie Gardiner (Tullow), Aoibheann McGrath (Ballincollig), Ava Fannin (Blackrock College), Bronach Cassidy (Suttonians), Cara O’Kane (Cooke), Carla Cloney (Tullow), Chloe Casey (Galwegians), Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian), Claire Boles (Railway Union), Clara Dunne (Wicklow), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Emily Foley (Galwegians), Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig), Grace Browne Moran (Galwegians), Hannah Downey (Cooke), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College), Inaya Madyun (Suttonians), Kate O’Sullivan (Ballincollig), Katie Grant Duggan (Suttonians), Laura Sheehan (Railway Union), Megan Simpson (Cooke), Rachel Griffey (Wicklow), Roisin Maher (Galwegians), Saoirse Crowe (UL Bohemian), Sarah Gleeson (Wicklow), Stacey Sloan (Cooke), Stacy Hanley (Galwegians)

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.