EnergiaAIL Live On IrishRugby+ This Weekend

This weekend’s feature live match is a Top 4 clash in the Women’s Division as Suttonians (3rd) host leaders Wicklow live on irishrugby+

Wicklow are top of the table after the opening two rounds of the tournament with two bonus point wins giving them the perfect start to the league campaign. Player/Coach Emily McKeown has notched up four tries already this season – clearly leading by example.

Suttonians are in third with a win over Cooke and a draw on the road against Ballincollig in the bank as they head into Round 3. Check out the highlights from Round 2 here.

Join our commentary team of Ciaron Noble and Wicklow’s Jess Griffey on irishrugby+ this weekend for live coverage of the match which kicks off at 5.00pm

We’ll also have a comprehensive list of live streams from clubs across the league.