IRFU Statement On 20 Minute Red Card

The IRFU does not support the permanent adoption of a 20-minute Red Card. Player welfare and safety are paramount to the core values of the game and the option of a permanent red card for deliberate and intentional acts of foul play supports those values and protects the integrity of the game.

The IRFU welcomes the variation to World Rugby’s closed law trial, which will be adopted in the upcoming Autumn Nations Series, whereby Match Officials will retain the ability to award a permanent red card for acts of foul play which are deemed deliberate and dangerous.

Match officials will also have the option of a 20-Minute Red Card for technical acts of foul play deemed not to be deliberate or intentional.

In these circumstances, the player will be removed from the field of play with the offending team able to replace that player after 20 minutes, with one of their available replacements, which was also trialled in this year’s Rugby Championship and World Rugby Pacific Nations Cup.