Vodafone Women’s Interpros: Leinster v Connacht Team News

New Connacht head coach Emer O’Dowd has handed starts to 18-year-old duo Gráinne Moran and Ella Burns on their senior debuts, as they head to the capital to take on defending Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial champions Leinster . Tickets are available here .

VODAFONE WOMEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 1:

Saturday, August 10 –

LEINSTER v CONNACHT, Energia Park, kick-off 4.45pm (live on TG4)

Ballina starlet Burns partners Connacht co-captain Nicole Fowley at half-back for the Donnybrook duel, while Burns, one of three Tuam/Oughterard RFC products in the starting XV, is set to pack down opposite Ireland international Linda Djougang in the front row.

With Ireland full-back Méabh Deely scoring two tries, Connacht stunned Leinster into submission in Galway last year, winning 18-17. They are missing some key players, including the injured Aoibheann Reilly and Kayla Waldron, but a number of impressive youngsters are emerging.

Backs Éabha Nic Dhonnacha, Laoise McGonagle, and Clara Barrett were part of the UL Bohemian squad that won an Energia All-Ireland League and Cup double earlier this year. Mayo native Ava Ryder shifts to outside centre and also steps up as vice-captain.

There are four new caps in the westerners’ starting pack, including Old Belvedere captain Lesley Ring in the back row. It is just reward for the Sligo woman who has battled back from two ACL injuries, and last season saw her become the first Women’s player to reach 100 caps for ‘Belvo.

With illness unfortunately ruling out Ireland Under-20 international Ivana Kiripati, Connacht’s co-captain Shannon Touhey (pictured below) moves to number 8, and Tuam/Oughterard’s Béibhinn Gleeson slots in at blindside flanker.

Railway Union prop Megan Collis, who won her first Ireland cap at last season’s WXV3 tournament, and Lily Brady complete the front row, while Navan’s Rosie Searle will make her Connacht bow, combining with Orla Fenton in the engine room.

IQ Rugby recruit May Goulding is the province’s reserve scrum half, and is fresh from playing for the Ireland U-20s at last month’s Women’s Six Nations Summer Series. Fellow replacements Roisín Maher and Faith Oviawe also featured for the national side in Parma.

Setting the scene ahead of her first Interprovincial game in charge of her province, Balla woman O’Dowd said: “There’s a lot of nervous excitement coming into round one. We beat Leinster last season and there’s no way they will want that to happen again.

“There are a lot of young players in this squad and they are excited about the challenge, and we’re expecting a reaction from Leinster.

“Trying to pick a matchday squad is difficult for me as we’re seeing this province grow with talent each year. The work being done at the clubs around the five counties needs to be mentioned.

“It is fantastic what they are doing and it comes down to great coaching and building a great environment for girls to shine.

“Training has been really good in the lead up. We have thrown a lot of detail at them, and everyone is bouncing and just raring to go.”

Meanwhile, Searle’s Navan team-mate, Cara Martin, is set for her senior debut in Leinster colours. The talented teenager joins forces in the centre with Ireland ace Aoife Dalton, who has been announced as one of the Blues’ vice-captains alongside Molly Boyne.

Hannah O’Connor skippers Tania Rosser’s team from the back row, starting at blindside flanker with Boyne filling the openside berth, and Wicklow’s Caoimhe Molloy adding even more ball-carrying threat from the number 8 position.

The second starter from Wicklow, Ella Roberts, makes a welcome return to action with Leinster. She last played for the province in January 2023 due to injuries and a recent spell down in Australia.

Roberts, Aimee Clarke, and the Ireland-capped Emma Tilly, who scored 18 league tries for ‘Belvo last season, form the back-three, and Nikki Caughey and Katie Whelan, who impressed together for the Celtic Challenge-winning Wolfhounds, are the starting half-backs.

Completing Leinster’s starting line-up is an experienced tight five, with three more Ireland internationals included in tighthead Djougang, 19-year-old hooker Sarah Delaney, and lock Eimear Corri who recently qualified as a doctor.

There are starts too for Aoife Moore and Ruth Campbell, two important players during last year’s successful campaign. Recently turned 21, second row Campbell was a standout performer for Ireland during last month’s Summer Series development tournament.

Among the replacements, and in line to make their senior debuts for Leinster, are front rowers Julia O’Connor and Katie Layde, Ireland U-20 captain and lock Jane Neill, and former Ulster half-back Jemma Farrell.

“It’s been a very good block of training, including a training run-out with Ulster and a great weekend in Tullamore RFC, but we are all just keen to get started and we can’t wait to kick off against Connacht in Energia Park,” admitted head coach Rosser.

“This is a new year and a new competition, so of course there will be opportunities for new faces to put their hands up for selection. I think that is reflected in the wider squad that we announced with 11 uncapped players included.

“At the same time, we have a core group that have been brilliant for me over my two seasons to date and who form a key part of the leadership group within this team.

“Going into a new competition and as reigning champions brings with it new pressures and a new dynamic, and I’m delighted that I have been able to call on the likes of Hannah O’Connor again.

“Hannah and other players like her, have been brilliant around those younger players and just showing them what is expected at this level. It has been brilliant to see them come together as a group.”

LEINSTER: Emma Tilly (MU Barnhall RFC/Old Belvedere RFC); Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC), Aoife Dalton (Tullamore RFC/Old Belvedere RFC), Cara Martin (Navan RFC/Blackrock College RFC), Aimee Clarke (Railway Union RFC); Nikki Caughey (Malone RFC/Railway Union RFC), Katie Whelan (Enniscorthy RFC/Old Belvedere RFC); Aoife Moore (Carrick-on-Suir RFC/Blackrock College RFC), Sarah Delaney (PortDara Falcons RFC/Blackrock College RFC), Linda Djougang (Wanderers FC/Old Belvedere RFC), Ruth Campbell (Naas RFC/MU Barnhall RFC/Old Belvedere RFC), Eimear Corri (Portlaoise RFC/Blackrock College RFC), Hannah O’Connor (CYM Terenure RFC/Blackrock College RFC) (capt), Molly Boyne (Railway Union RFC), Caoimhe Molloy (Gorey RFC/Wicklow RFC).

Replacements: Julia O’Connor (Suttonians RFC), Katie Layde (Mullingar RFC/Old Belvedere RFC), Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC), Clodagh Dunne (Gorey RFC/Old Belvedere RFC), Jane Neill (Arklow RFC/Galwegians RFC), Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere RFC), Ailsa Hughes (Tullamore RFC/Railway Union RFC), Leah Tarpey (Tullamore RFC/Railway Union RFC).

CONNACHT: Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC); Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemian RFC), Ava Ryder (Railway Union RFC), Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (UL Bohemian RFC), Clara Barrett (UL Bohemian RFC); Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC) (co-capt), Gráinne Moran (Ballina RFC); Ella Burns (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Lily Brady (UL Bohemian RFC), Megan Collis (Railway Union RFC), Orla Fenton (Galwegians RFC), Rosie Searle (Navan RFC), Béibhinn Gleeson (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere RFC), Shannon Touhey (Tullamore RFC) (co-capt).

Replacements: Stacy Hanley (Galwegians RFC), Ellen Connolly (Galwegians RFC), Roisín Maher (Galwegians RFC), Faith Oviawe (Railway Union RFC), Karly Tierney (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), May Goulding (Saracens), Orla Dixon (Galwegians RFC), Emily Foley (Ballina RFC).