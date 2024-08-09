Ulster Launch 2024/25 Kits For Senior Men And Women

Together with new kit partner Castore, Ulster Rugby have today revealed their new playing kits for the 2024/25 season, with special recognition throughout the designs for the centenary of Ulster’s home ground.

Following the announcement earlier this year of a multi-year kit deal with precision performance sportswear brand, Castore, Ulster Rugby have unveiled the kits for the senior Men’s and Women’s squads ahead of the new campaign.

With the province set to celebrate 100 years of rugby at Ravenhill this season, the new home kit design is inspired by the playing kit of 1924 – a year which saw Ulster take on provincial rivals Leinster in the first game to officially be played at the home of rugby in Ulster.

Honouring the Past, Building the Future ⚪️ Introducing your Ulster 2024/25 Home kit. pic.twitter.com/lJSewaeThz — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) August 9, 2024

In recognition of this milestone, a special Ravenhill centenary logo has been designed – with the inside collar of the home kit lined with ‘100 years of the home of Ulster Rugby’ to remind players of the part they are playing in the province’s history each time they pull on the white jersey.

In keeping with the heritage styling, sponsor logos and the Ulster Rugby emblem, asides from the recognisable red hand, are toned back to grey in a one-off design that is an ode to 1924, while still honouring the investment in the modern-day game by the province’s sponsors.

The bold stripy socks accompanying the home strip also bear a striking resemblance to those worn by the 1924 squad that secured victory over Leinster at Ravenhill, kickstarting a rivalry that is still strong to this day.

Alongside the home kit for both of Ulster Rugby’s high performance squads, they are also launching the senior Men’s Away kit.

Recognising the proud heritage of rugby in Ulster, the striking design features a pattern of fifteen lines that wraps around the jersey, resembling a strand of DNA, and signifying the dynamic, fluid movement of a team of rugby players working together as one.

Commenting on today’s launch, Ulster Rugby CEO Hugh McCaughey said: “The launch of the new kit is always an important moment at the start of the season, and this year carries particular significance, given it recognises our past heritage and 100 years of association with Ravenhill through the home kit design, but also how the province is progressing forward with a valuable new kit partner.

“We hope today builds excitement for our Season Ticket holders and supporters ahead of the 2024/25 season, which kicks off for our senior Women tomorrow when they take on Munster at Virgin Media Park, which will see the new home kit on the pitch for the first time.

“I would also like to thank our on-kit partners for their ongoing support of the province, and also for supporting us in achieving what is truly a one-off heritage-look kit.”

The Ulster senior Men’s home and away kits are now available to purchase online at ulsterrugbyshop.com, and via the Castore shop at Kingspan Stadium. The senior Women’s home kit will be available to purchase from September onwards.