Railway Union Unveil Coaching Team For 2024/25 Season

Railway Union has unveiled their senior women’s coaching team for the 2024/25 season. Mike South has been promoted to head coach, while Irish internationals Ailsa Hughes and Lindsay Peat will take on key player/coach roles.

“We’ve always prioritised developing coaches from within our ranks, and Mike has been working with this group for two years now. We’re delighted he’s stepping up to head coach,” said Fergal Slattery, Director of Rugby.

Slattery, now in his second year in the role, also confirmed that long-standing coach Blaise Kenny will continue as player development coach.

Irish internationals Peat and Hughes will both serve as player/coaches. Peat, in her second year on the coaching team, will expand her role from scrum coaching to include defence. Hughes will focus on attack strategies.

“Both players still have international ambitions with an upcoming World Cup, but they are equally committed to their coaching careers. We’re dedicated to supporting and advancing female coaches,” Slattery added.

Former Director of Rugby John Cronin is also returning to the club in a senior coach role.

“Having JC back is massive. He is widely considered the foremost expert in Irish women’s rugby, with a track record of developing players from grassroots to international honours, securing multiple AIL titles, and collaborating with other clubs and unions to develop the women’s game,” Slattery said.

“JC will support the development of our coaches and athletes, bringing his extensive experience to our program. His success in nurturing coaches and managers is evident, with many of his proteges advancing to international roles, such as Jack Hanratty (Canada 7s Head Coach) and Eimear Flannery (Ireland 7s manager), who are at the Olympics in Paris, and Larissa Muldoon (Ireland 15s Assistant Coach) and Elaine Ryan (Ireland 15s manager), who have come off a Six Nations and are now preparing for the WXVs.”

Additionally, Marie Bracken has joined the team as the Strength & Conditioning Coach.

“We place a strong emphasis on strength and conditioning to ensure the robustness of our athletes. Each athlete undergoes an individual assessment, and we provide bespoke programs direct to their phones. Additionally, we leverage technology throughout our program, incorporating video analysis, data analysis, and various tools for physical development.”

Slattery also confirmed that the leading international law firm Simmons & Simmons will extend their sponsorship for an additional two years.

“Simmons & Simmons have been exceptional partners over the past several years. Their support is crucial to the success of our program, and we are very grateful to have them on board once again.”

Partner, Country Head of Simmons & Simmons in Ireland, Rachel Stanton also commented.

“We are excited to continue our sponsorship of Railway Union’s Women’s Rugby team, a partnership that underscores our commitment to diversity, inclusion, and the development of talent. Supporting their vision for a gender-equal and inclusive rugby world, alongside promoting high performing female athletes, has been immensely rewarding. We look forward to further contributing to the success and growth of women’s rugby in Ireland.”

Director of Rugby: Fergal Slattery

Head Coach: Mike South

Senior Coach: John Cronin

Development Coach: Blaise Kenny

Player/Coach: Ailsa Hughes

Player/Coach: Lindsay Peat

S&C Coach: Marie Braken