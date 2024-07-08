Women In Rugby – Two Months To Go

Two months to go! Hear from Ireland internationals Eve Higgins, who will be representing Ireland at the Olympics in Paris, and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird at our Women in Rugby conference in September

A key feature of the new strategic plan for Rugby in Ireland for the next four years centres on an ambition to accelerate the women’s game. At our Women in Rugby conference on September 8th we will debate and explore what this might look like as we navigate the path ahead.

Join us on September 8th for all this and more! Get your tickets for only €25 on EventBrite here

Visibility is key in delivering growth and Women’s Sports Trust in the UK regularly release research on this topic. In their latest report, which covers January 2024 to May 2024, they revealed that the Women’s Six Nations, shown on BBC, was the most viewed on record with 8.1m tuning in for 3 minutes or more (33% more than in 2023). 2.4 million saw only the Women’s Six Nations event in 2024, in comparison to 1.6 million who watched the women’s only event in 2023.

It goes without saying that the media has a huge role to play in helping make women’s sports more visible. They are a medium in which we can transform society’s views on women and gender equality as well as in normalising women’s sport. The reach media can provide is huge in helping to reinforce positive attitudes amongst the general public.

At the conference we will host a panel discussion on this topic, and we are delighted to announce we will be joined by Irish internationals Eve Higgins and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird who will talk about the impact media has had on them throughout their careers. We will also chat with Orla Nagle, Vodafone Ireland’s head of brand, who will demonstrate how they are using the “Team of Us” to ensure Ireland has the most interconnected team and fanbase on the planet.

As previously announced, we are looking forward to welcoming Suvy Levy as our keynote speaker – click here for more

Join us on September 8th for all this and more! Get your tickets for only €25 on EventBrite here