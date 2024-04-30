Railway’s Caughey And Aberg Finish As #EnergiaAIL Top Scorers

Maintaining her form from the Celtic Challenge back into the business end of the club season, out-half Caughey topped the points-scoring charts with 122 points. Runners-up Railway amassed an excellent 820 points across their 17-match campaign.

Canadian centre Aberg was the division’s top try scorer with 20 tries, her last one being a superb solo effort against UL during last Sunday’s historic decider at the Aviva Stadium.

Aberg’s closest rival during the final rounds was Old Belvedere’s Emma Tilly who ran in 18 tries. UL Bohs winger Chisom Ugwueru was the player to catch with 13 tries across the first half of the season, before a spell out due to injury and Celtic Challenge and Ireland commitments.

She was back to score against Belvedere in round 18, and bagged a brilliant hat-trick of tries during the 48-38 final win at Irish Rugby HQ, taking her season’s haul to 17.

Railway’s Faith Oviawe was next on 13 tries, as the division’s top try-scoring forward, closely followed by former Ireland prop Lindsay Peat, whose barnstorming brace on Sunday afternoon moved her to 11.

Bohs’ 20-year-old out-half Kate Flannery was a real star for the League and Cup double winners, contributing 98 points. She landed four conversions and had a number of key involvements in tries as they overcame Railway at the weekend.

The fourth highest points scorer, just above her Old Belvedere team-mate Tilly, was skilful half-back Jemma Farrell with 95 points. The pair helped ‘Belvo to a third place finish, with 12 wins in 16 matches.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – TOP SCORERS AFTER THE FINAL:

POINTS –

122 – Nikki Caughey (Railway Union)

100 – Maddy Aberg (Railway Union)

98 – Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian)

95 – Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere)

90 – Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere)

85 – Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian)

65 – Faith Oviawe (Railway Union)

55 – Lindsay Peat (Railway Union)

51 – Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians)

46 – Aimee Clarke (Railway Union)

45 – Leomie Kloppers (Suttonians), Catherine Martin (Blackrock College)

42 – Abby Moyles (Blackrock College)

41 – Beth Roberts (Wicklow)

40 – Rhiann Heery (Railway Union), Minnona Nunstedt (Old Belvedere), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig)

37 – Orla Dixon (Galwegians), Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow)

36 – Dani Franada (Railway Union)

35 – Grace Browne Moran (Galwegians), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian), Alaïs Diebold (Railway Union), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College)

30 – Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College), Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Megan Edwards (Old Belvedere), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere), Amanda Morton (Cooke), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemian), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union)

27 – Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College)

26 – Emma Keane (Galwegians)

25 – Laurileigh Baker (Ballincollig), Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Beth Cregan (Blackrock College), Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Clodagh Dunne (Old Belvedere), Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian), Grainne O’Loughlin (Railway Union), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Ilse van Staden (Cooke)

21 – Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Clíodhna O’Sullivan (Blackrock College)

20 – Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union), Lisa Callan (Old Belvedere), Jessica Griffey (Wicklow), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig), Amelia McFarland (Blackrock College), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian), Éadaoin Murtagh (Old Belvedere), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemian)

16 – Kelly Griffin (Ballincollig)

15 – Mya Alcorn (Blackrock College), Lauren Barry (Wicklow), Keelin Brady (Railway Union), Lily Brady (UL Bohemian), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian), Hannah Clarke (Galwegians), India Daley (Blackrock College), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Katelyn Faust (Suttonians), Evanna Finn (Galwegians), Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere), Shannon Heapes (Blackrock College), Niamh Marley (Cooke), Gemma McCamley (Cooke), Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemian), Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian), Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere), Julia O’Connor (Suttonians), Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Naoise O’Reilly (Wicklow), Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig), Anna Roche (Ballincollig), Eve Tarpey (Galwegians), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Grace Tutty (Old Belvedere), Brighid Twohig (Ballincollig), Kayla Waldron (Railway Union), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemian), Emily Whittle (Blackrock College)

14 – Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (UL Bohemian), Sinead O’Reilly (Ballincollig)

12 – Grainne Tummon (Suttonians)

10 – Brenda Barr (Suttonians), Clara Barrett (UL Bohemian), Sophie Barrett (Railway Union), Kerry Browne (Suttonians), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian), Clare Coombes (Ballincollig), Ellie Cournane (Ballincollig), Róisín Crowe (Blackrock College), Linda Dempsey (Wicklow), Aoife Doyle (Railway Union), Koren Dunne (Blackrock College), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Aoibheann Hahessy (UL Bohemian), Vanessa Hullon (Old Belvedere), Robyn Johnston (Wicklow), Meabh Keegan (Railway Union), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere), Eva McCormack (UL Bohemian), Lisa Mullen (Blackrock College), Andrea Murphy (Blackrock College), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere), Meabh O’Brien (Suttonians), Aishling O’Connell (Cooke), Róisín O’Driscoll (Suttonians), Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union), Emma O’Leary (Galwegians), Tara O’Neill (Cooke), Stacey Sloan (Cooke), Ciara Spencer (Suttonians)

9 – Aoife O’Shaughnessy (UL Bohemian)

8 – Sinead O’Brien (Galwegians), Aisling Stock (UL Bohemian)

7 – Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian), Alison Kelly (Ballincollig), Claire Keohane (Railway Union)

5 – Kate Ballance (Old Belvedere), Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian), Nicola Bolger (Suttonians), Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere), Erin Coll (Railway Union), Megan Collis (Railway Union), Méabh Deely (Blackrock College), Sarah Delaney (Blackrock College), Alannah Dixon (Wicklow), Anna Doyle (Blackrock College), Ava Fannin (Blackrock College), Gemma Faulkner (Galwegians), Orla Fenton (Galwegians), Molly Fitzgerald (Suttonians), Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig), Ella Garland (Cooke), Emily Gavin (Railway Union), Katie Gilmour (Cooke), Niamh Griffin (Blackrock College), Stacy Hanley (Galwegians), Emma Jordan (Suttonians), Lena Kibler (Suttonians), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Teah Maguire (Cooke), Peita McAlister (Suttonians), Manuela McCarthy (Blackrock College), Robyn McCarthy (Wicklow), Erin McConnell (Wicklow), Rachael McIlroy (Suttonians), Aoife Moore (Blackrock College), Kara Mulcahy (Old Belvedere), Laura Newsome (Wicklow), Niamh O’Grady (UL Bohemian), Cara O’Kane (Cooke), Carrie O’Keeffe (Suttonians), Ciara O’Leary (Wicklow), Michaela O’Neill Johnson (Railway Union), Anna Potterton (Blackrock College), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian), Aoife Rutley (Old Belvedere), Laura Sampson (Old Belvedere), Ciara Short (Wicklow), Kirstie Stevenson (Railway Union), Zorya Surguet (Galwegians), Alanagh van Staden (Cooke), Orla Wafer (Blackrock College), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere), Aoife Williams (Galwegians), Hannah Wilson (Old Belvedere)

4 – Aoife Brennan (Suttonians), Hazel Simmons (Railway Union)

3 – Shaniqka Wall (Ballincollig)

2 – Emma Connolly (Ballincollig)

TRIES –

20 – Maddy Aberg (Railway Union)

18 – Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere)

17 – Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian)

13 – Faith Oviawe (Railway Union)

11 – Lindsay Peat (Railway Union)

9 – Leomie Kloppers (Suttonians), Catherine Martin (Blackrock College)

8 – Aimee Clarke (Railway Union), Rhiann Heery (Railway Union), Minnona Nunstedt (Old Belvedere), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig)

7 – Grace Browne Moran (Galwegians), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian), Alaïs Diebold (Railway Union), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow), Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College)

6 – Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College), Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Orla Dixon (Galwegians), Megan Edwards (Old Belvedere), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemian), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union)

5 – Laurileigh Baker (Ballincollig), Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Beth Cregan (Blackrock College), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Clodagh Dunne (Old Belvedere), Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians), Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian), Grainne O’Loughlin (Railway Union), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Ilse van Staden (Cooke)

4 – Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union), Lisa Callan (Old Belvedere), Jessica Griffey (Wicklow), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig), Amelia McFarland (Blackrock College), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian), Éadaoin Murtagh (Old Belvedere), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College). Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemian)

3 – Mya Alcorn (Blackrock College), Lauren Barry (Wicklow), Keelin Brady (Railway Union), Lily Brady (UL Bohemian), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian), Hannah Clarke (Galwegians), India Daley (Blackrock College), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Evanna Finn (Galwegians), Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere), Shannon Heapes (Blackrock College), Niamh Marley (Cooke), Gemma McCamley (Cooke), Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemian), Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian), Julia O’Connor (Suttonians), Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Naoise O’Reilly (Wicklow), Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig), Clíodhna O’Sullivan (Blackrock College), Eve Tarpey (Galwegians), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Grace Tutty (Old Belvedere), Brighid Twohig (Ballincollig), Kayla Waldron (Railway Union), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemian), Emily Whittle (Blackrock College)

2 – Brenda Barr (Suttonians), Clara Barrett (UL Bohemian), Sophie Barrett (Railway Union), Kerry Browne (Suttonians), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian), Clare Coombes (Ballincollig), Ellie Cournane (Ballincollig), Róisín Crowe (Blackrock College), Linda Dempsey (Wicklow), Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere), Aoife Doyle (Railway Union), Koren Dunne (Blackrock College), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Dani Franada (Railway Union), Kelly Griffin (Ballincollig), Aoibheann Hahessy (UL Bohemian), Vanessa Hullon (Old Belvedere), Robyn Johnston (Wicklow), Meabh Keegan (Railway Union), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere), Eva McCormack (UL Bohemian),Andrea Murphy (Blackrock College), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere), Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (UL Bohemian), Meabh O’Brien (Suttonians), Aishling O’Connell (Cooke), Róisín O’Driscoll (Suttonians), Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union), Emma O’Leary (Galwegians), Tara O’Neill (Cooke), Sinead O’Reilly (Ballincollig), Stacey Sloan (Cooke), Ciara Spencer (Suttonians), Grainne Tummon (Suttonians)

1 – Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian), Kate Ballance (Old Belvedere), Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian), Nicola Bolger (Suttonians), Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere), Erin Coll (Railway Union), Megan Collis (Railway Union), Sarah Delaney (Blackrock College), Alannah Dixon (Wicklow), Anna Doyle (Blackrock College), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Ava Fannin (Blackrock College), Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere), Gemma Faulkner (Galwegians), Katelyn Faust (Suttonians), Orla Fenton (Galwegians), Molly Fitzgerald (Suttonians), Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig), Ella Garland (Cooke), Emily Gavin (Railway Union), Katie Gilmour (Cooke), Niamh Griffin (Blackrock College), Stacy Hanley (Galwegians), Emma Jordan (Suttonians), Alison Kelly (Ballincollig), Claire Keohane (Railway Union), Lena Kibler (Suttonians), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Teah Maguire (Cooke), Peita McAlister (Suttonians), Manuela McCarthy (Blackrock College), Robyn McCarthy (Wicklow), Erin McConnell (Wicklow), Rachael McIlroy (Suttonians), Aoife Moore (Blackrock College), Abby Moyles (Blackrock College), Kara Mulcahy (Old Belvedere), Lisa Mullen (Blackrock College), Laura Newsome (Wicklow), Niamh O’Grady (UL Bohemian), Cara O’Kane (Cooke), Carrie O’Keeffe (Suttonians), Ciara O’Leary (Wicklow), Michaela O’Neill Johnson (Railway Union), Aoife O’Shaughnessy (UL Bohemian), Anna Potterton (Blackrock College), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian), Anna Roche (Ballincollig), Aoife Rutley (Old Belvedere), Laura Sampson (Old Belvedere), Ciara Short (Wicklow), Kirstie Stevenson (Railway Union), Zorya Surguet (Galwegians), Alanagh van Staden (Cooke), Orla Wafer (Blackrock College), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere), Aoife Williams (Galwegians), Hannah Wilson (Old Belvedere)