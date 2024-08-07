Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship – All You Need To Know

The Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship kicks off this weekend, marking the start of the 150 Anniversary season for Irish Rugby.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the first matches this weekend.

The Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship kicks off what promises to be an exciting season. September will see Ireland in action against Australia at Kingspan Stadium for the first 150 Celebration Match. They then head off to Vancouver for the World Rugby WXV1 Tournament. The Energia All-Ireland League also gets underway at the end of September – a busy start to a busy season.

Fixtures

The action kicks off in Virgin Media Park at 2:30 on Saturday when Munster, captained by Chloe Pearse, welcome Ulster, who have included Irish international Kathryn Dane in their squad.

Defending champions Leinster, who have Ireland U20 Captain Jane Neill in the squad, host Connacht, who include Ireland Co-Captain Edel McMahon, in Energia Park at 4:45.

The finals day will take place on Saturday 31 August in Kingspan Stadium with the 3rd/4th place playoff kicking off at 2.30pm, followed by the 2024 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial final which will kick off at 4.45pm

Click here for the full list of fixtures

Tickets

Click on the link below for ticket information from each of the teams

Connacht Rugby

Leinster Rugby

Munster Rugby

Ulster Rugby.

Where To Watch

The best place to watch is live in Stadium but if you can’t make the match then tune in to TG4 for live coverage, with Ulster matches available on BBC NI.

The Launch