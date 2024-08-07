Jump to main content

Provincial
Vodafone

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship – All You Need To Know

News

7th August 2024 13:25

By Editor

Enya Breen, Katie Whelan with Meabh Deely and Fiona Tuite 1/8/2024

Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Championship Media Launch, IRFU High Performance Centre, Dublin 1/8/2024 *Fiona Tuite is appearing in an Ulster training kit, with the new playing kit due to be launched ahead of the first round of the interprovincial championship next week.©INPHO/Ben Brady

The Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship kicks off this weekend, marking the start of the 150 Anniversary season for Irish Rugby.

Women In Rugby Conference – Book Now

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the first matches this weekend.

The Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship kicks off  what promises to be an exciting season. September will see Ireland in action against Australia at Kingspan Stadium for the first 150 Celebration Match. They then head off to Vancouver for the World Rugby WXV1 Tournament. The Energia All-Ireland League also gets underway at the end of September – a busy start to a busy season.

Fixtures

The action kicks off in Virgin Media Park at 2:30 on Saturday when Munster, captained by Chloe Pearse, welcome Ulster, who have included Irish international Kathryn Dane in their squad.

Defending champions Leinster, who have Ireland U20 Captain Jane Neill in the squad, host Connacht, who include Ireland Co-Captain Edel McMahon, in Energia Park at 4:45.

The finals day will take place on Saturday 31 August in Kingspan Stadium with the 3rd/4th place playoff kicking off at 2.30pm, followed by the 2024 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial final which will kick off at 4.45pm

Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Championship Media Launch, IRFU High Performance Centre, Dublin 1/8/2024

Leinster’s Katie Whelan with Meabh Deely of Connacht – Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Tickets

Where To Watch

The best place to watch is live in Stadium but if you can’t make the match then tune in to TG4 for live coverage, with Ulster matches available on BBC NI.

The Launch