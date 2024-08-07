Breen And Munster Primed For Interpros After ‘Big Two Months Of Build-Up’

Enya Breen says she ‘always loves putting on the red jersey’ as she looks to play a big part in Munster’s bid for Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship glory over the coming weeks .

Breen is feeling sharp and aiming to hit the ground running when Munster host Ulster in Saturday’s Interprovincial opener at Virgin Media Park (kick-off 2.30pm – live on TG4/BBC iPlayer). Tickets are available to buy here.

Getting a run of matches under her belt is a key target, especially with Ireland’s WXV1 debut looming and the Women’s Rugby World Cup now just twelve months ago. Playing in her native Cork provides an ideal launchpad.

“I haven’t played for Munster in about two years now. I’m really looking forward to it,” admitted Breen, who returned from an ACL injury during the 2024 Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

“I always love putting on the red jersey. Ever since I was underage, it’s always been a great honour to play for Munster.

“Even though we (the players attached to Dublin clubs) get slagged for leaving Munster and leaving Bohs and Cork, it is nice to get back and play with all the girls you would have played with growing up.

“I played with all the girls down in Limerick as well, so it is nice to come back and come together. You really feel a big sense of belonging, to be from Munster and coming together as a group and fighting for that.”

The Blackrock College centre last played for Munster in January 2023, lining out in a 34-0 home win over Ulster before injury saw her miss the concluding two games of their second successive Interprovincial title-winning campaign.

She made her senior provincial debut against Connacht back in 2018, starting at full-back at the tender age of 19. A Bantry Bay RFC player back then, she went on to partner current Munster assistant coach Niamh Briggs in the centre that season.

Briggs, who coached Munster to their last Interpro crown, has passed the head coach baton on to Fiona Hayes this term. Defence coach Jonny Butler is also part of the province’s new set-up, with Breen speaking highly of the trio.

“I played with Fi and I’ve been coached by her down in Bohs, and obviously they had a very successful season this year (winning the Energia All-Ireland League and Cup double).

“She brings a lot of experience, and herself and ‘Briggsy’, and we’ve Jonny Butler down there as well, the amount of experience and knowledge that they have, we’re just taking in bits from all of them.

“It’s great to have them and we’re learning loads, and we’re training hard too,” explained the Skibbereen native, who has nine Munster caps to her name.

Munster have won all five of their meetings with Ulster since 2019, with an average winning margin of 31.8 points. However, Ulster did end their 12-year wait for an Interpro win when they visited Virgin Media Park on the final day of last season’s tournament.

Breen was impressed by their 36-14 dismissal of Connacht last September, and knows that their Ireland contingent will be determined to lead by example on their return to Leeside this weekend.

“Ulster definitely have a few players to watch out for. Fiona (Tuite), Brittany (Hogan), India (Daley), even Kathryn Dane coming back from being out for a long time.

“They had a good season last year, a first win in 12 years, so they’re definitely on the up and we won’t be underestimating them at all.”

The Cork woman has seen just how hard Dane has worked to make her return to rugby, less than two years after suffering a brain haemorrhage while training at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Blanchardstown.

The Ireland duo worked alongside and supported each other through their respective rehab programmes, and the Enniskillen-born scrum half’s comeback is one of the most uplifting stories emerging from this year’s Women’s Interpros.

“Me and Kathryn did a lot of rehab at the HPC together when we were injured, so I’d know her quite well. We came in at the same time too.

“We’d be very familiar with each other, and I’m looking to playing against her again. It was a long time not seeing her on the pitch. Delighted that she’s back and looking forward to having a good battle with her.”

Hayes’ charges have home advantage against both Ulster and defending champions Leinster, before facing Connacht at Dexcom Stadium in their final round robin fixture. The finals day will take place at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, August 31.

A winning start on Saturday afternoon is the sole focus for Breen and her team-mates. She missed last September’s 33-14 final loss to Leinster in Cork, and is determined to make sure the Ballyphehane venue is a fortress again for Munster.

“Virgin Media Park is always a great place to play, it’s my local stadium as well. Looking forward to getting going.

“We’ve had a big two months of build-up. You’re always just looking forward to getting started, and finishing pre-season, aren’t you?

“The bigger crowd we can get the better. Cork always throws out great numbers for whatever game it is, internationals, provincial games, so hopefully we can continue that now and get a good turnout for Ulster and Leinster down there,” she added.