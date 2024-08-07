Connacht Squad Named For Vodafone Women’s Interpros

Ireland Co-Captain Edel McMahon has been included in the Connacht Squad for the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial series which kicks off this weekend as the Western province travel to Energia Park to face reigning champions Leinster on Saturday afternoon (kick off 4:45pm).

Head Coach Emer O’Dowd has appointed two joint-captains this season, with Nicole Fowley continuing in the role she held last year and will be joined by Shannon Touhey, with Ava Ryder named as vice-captain.

The squad also includes players recently capped at Ireland U-20s such as Ivana Kiripati, Faith Oviawe and Clara Barrett

The side begin their campaign on Saturday away to Leinster at Energia Park (k/o 4.45pm) before a trip to Belfast on 17th August to face Ulster. Their sole home game comes on Saturday 24th August with Munster visiting Dexcom Stadium, and tickets for that game are on sale now at connachtrugby.ie

CONNACHT RUGBY WOMEN’S SQUAD 2024

Forwards (21)

Jemima Adams Verling

Lily Brady

Grace Browne Moran

Ella Burns

Meagan Colis

Ellen Connolly

Orla Fenton

Poppy Garvey

Beibhinn Gleeson

Stacy Hanley

Ivana Kiripati

Hope Lowney

Faith Oviawe

Roisín Maher

Eva McCormack

Sarah McCormick

Edel McMahon

Ailish Quinn

Lesley Ring

Rosie Searle

Karly Tierney

Backs (16)

Clara Barrett

Molly Boote

Hannah Clarke

Abigael Connon

Meabh Deeley

Orla Dixon

Emily Foley

Nicole Fowley (JC)

May Goulding

Laoise McGonagle

Grainne Moran

Aifric Ni Ghibne

Eabha Nic Dhonnacha

Sarah Purcell

Ava Ryder (VC)

Shannon Touhey (JC)

Management Team

Emer O’Dowd – Head Coach

Jill O’Malley – Team Manager

Gavin Duffy – Skills Coach

Tommy Ellard – Defence Coach

Doron McHugh – Scrum Coach

Alison Miller – Backs Coach

Lisa Ryan – High Performance Coach

Ann Caffrey – WNTS Athletic Performance Coach

Ciaran Gleeson – Athletic Performance Intern

Emma Finnegan – Strength & Conditioning

Caileen Meehan – Physiotherapy

Evan Gannon – Video Analysis