Connacht Squad Named For Vodafone Women’s Interpros
Ireland Co-Captain Edel McMahon has been included in the Connacht Squad for the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial series which kicks off this weekend as the Western province travel to Energia Park to face reigning champions Leinster on Saturday afternoon (kick off 4:45pm).
Head Coach Emer O’Dowd has appointed two joint-captains this season, with Nicole Fowley continuing in the role she held last year and will be joined by Shannon Touhey, with Ava Ryder named as vice-captain.
The squad also includes players recently capped at Ireland U-20s such as Ivana Kiripati, Faith Oviawe and Clara Barrett
The side begin their campaign on Saturday away to Leinster at Energia Park (k/o 4.45pm) before a trip to Belfast on 17th August to face Ulster. Their sole home game comes on Saturday 24th August with Munster visiting Dexcom Stadium, and tickets for that game are on sale now at connachtrugby.ie
CONNACHT RUGBY WOMEN’S SQUAD 2024
Forwards (21)
Jemima Adams Verling
Lily Brady
Grace Browne Moran
Ella Burns
Meagan Colis
Ellen Connolly
Orla Fenton
Poppy Garvey
Beibhinn Gleeson
Stacy Hanley
Ivana Kiripati
Hope Lowney
Faith Oviawe
Roisín Maher
Eva McCormack
Sarah McCormick
Edel McMahon
Ailish Quinn
Lesley Ring
Rosie Searle
Karly Tierney
Backs (16)
Clara Barrett
Molly Boote
Hannah Clarke
Abigael Connon
Meabh Deeley
Orla Dixon
Emily Foley
Nicole Fowley (JC)
May Goulding
Laoise McGonagle
Grainne Moran
Aifric Ni Ghibne
Eabha Nic Dhonnacha
Sarah Purcell
Ava Ryder (VC)
Shannon Touhey (JC)
Management Team
Emer O’Dowd – Head Coach
Jill O’Malley – Team Manager
Gavin Duffy – Skills Coach
Tommy Ellard – Defence Coach
Doron McHugh – Scrum Coach
Alison Miller – Backs Coach
Lisa Ryan – High Performance Coach
Ann Caffrey – WNTS Athletic Performance Coach
Ciaran Gleeson – Athletic Performance Intern
Emma Finnegan – Strength & Conditioning
Caileen Meehan – Physiotherapy
Evan Gannon – Video Analysis